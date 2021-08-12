In rural Minnesota, finding the right level of care can be a challenge. Le Center resident Charlene Washa knows that challenge well.
For five years, Washa has lived with a diagnosis Parkinson’s disease, and while she had multiple options for physical therapy, few hospitals offered the long-term exercise care she needed to stay ahead of her condition.
Washa was fortunate that River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter was only a short commute away. Last month, the facility finished construction on an inpatient physical and occupational therapy gym as part of a larger $33.8 million expansion constructed over two years, funded in part with a USDA loan. The finished project also includes a new, secure main entrance, new Emergency Department and Urgent Care, an Outpatient Infusion Therapy Center, two new patient wings and 25 private patient rooms.
But not everyone is as fortunate as Washa. Rural hospitals throughout the nation have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue was down and costs, particularly for personal protective equipment was up. Northfield Hospital, city-owned like River's Edge, estimated in January that net revenue was down $1 million.
In December, hospital administrators reported that inpatient admissions there were 17% under forecast, Emergency Department visits 30% lower than expected, and surgery procedures down 34%.
Rural hospitals and other health care facilities could get a boost to their bottom line. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was joined by Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) and Tina Smith (DFL) outside of River’s Edge to announce the availability of $500 million in grants to assist rural healthcare facilities.
Starting Thursday, health care service providers were allowed to apply for two types of assistance: recovery grants and impact grants.
“The recovery grant is designed to address the challenges facilities like [River’s Edge] are dealing with during COVID,” said Vilsack. “We know that there were additional costs, we know there was an impact on revenue, we know that there may have been a recommendation for the need of telemedicine.”
Approximately $350 million of the total awards, financed by the American Rescue Plan, is reserved for recovery. The grants, ranging from $25,000 up to $1 million, go beyond reimbursing providers for lost revenue. Applicants may use the dollars to increase their COVID testing or vaccine distribution capacity or invest in medical equipment and supplies to raise surge capacity.
Funds may also be spent on expanding the reach of healthcare services through pumping up telehealth capabilities or constructing temporary or permanent healthcare service buildings and structures.
Impact grants, accounting for $125 million of the distribution total, are intended to enable rural providers to generate solutions to solve regional health care problems. Providers may request funds to establish regional or community partnerships, develop a care model that can be replicated by surrounding small communities, or directly implement a solution to a local healthcare problem.
Smith called the grant dollars as well as the American Rescue Plan legislation a “crucial piece of the puzzle” in stymying the shrinking number of hospitals in rural Minnesota.
“Since 2010, we have lost 138 rural hospitals, 19 of them in 2020 alone,” said Smith. “This is creating a significant crisis in accessing care as well as the deep concerns about what happens to rural communities when our hospitals go away.”
The impacts of the pandemic on rural hospitals are still felt in the region despite recovery efforts. The Henderson Ridgeview Medical Center remains temporarily closed after shutting its doors last year. And in December, Mayo Clinic Health Systems permanently closed its clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.
Though healthcare is harder to access in rural areas, small town and township residents are often those most in need of quality healthcare. Rural Minnesotans skew older and report more chronic conditions, poorer health status and higher rates of mental stress compared to their peers yet frequently travel farther to access healthcare. Rural areas also suffer severe shortages in OB/GYN, pediatric and psychiatric services.
Klobuchar emphasized the role hospitals play in rural economic development in her support for the grants as well the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure that passed 24 hours before their visit to River's Edge.
“We believe that kids that grow up in St. Peter, in Nicollet or Le Sueur should be able to live there and should be able to have a high school to go to and a hospital to go to, “ said Klobuchar.