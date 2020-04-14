Every year, a weekend in April is set aside for Owatonnans to come out and show their love and support for local youth-related organizations.
That weekend — comprising of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the Young Life Cake Auction, and the St. Mary’s Night of Knights — will be looking a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what has been affectionately coined the Day of Giving will be here come Friday.
On a typical Day of Giving, the three fundraisers bring in hundred of thousands of dollars. This year, however, it is unknown how much will be raised as the Bowl for Kids’ Sake has been rescheduled for the fall and the other two auction-style events have been moved completely to an online format.
“The current situation doesn’t change the need,” said Kristy McGrath, the co-chair of the Night of Knights auction committee. “A lot of the time we don’t know what we can do, and there’s a lot right now that we cannot control, but giving to a great cause is something we can still do that can really help us feel good.”
Night of Knights
The Day of Giving is typically concluded with the Night of Knights auction at St. Mary’s School, a tradition that has held strong for 34 years. During the 2019 event, the silent and live auctions netted $215,000.
While COVID-19 has effectively halted all gatherings for the time being, the Night of Knights committee elected to move the auctions entirely online – a format it used for the last several years for its silent auction items. The auctions will take place Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
“We knew this was an integral part of the funding for the school, so it wasn’t an option for us to not do anything,” McGrath said. “We figured that our best option was to transition from our live auction and put them also online.”
McGrath said that the live auction will look similar to the silent auction, but they will be labeled the premium packages with bidding starting at 7 p.m. and closing times staggered beginning at 8:30 p.m. Some of the premium packages include a Horse and Hunt Club evening in Prior Lake, a Fore for Four golf package, and the Come on Down package that includes a night of experience classic TV game shows at the Game Show Battle Rooms in Golden Valley.
“We are very fortunate that people are still willing to give to this event, even at this time of uncertainty,” McGrath said. “Our auction is going to look smaller than usual, but we are still super excited and feeling very fortunately with the packages that we have been able to put together. There is a little bit of something for everyone.”
As far as a fundraising goal, McGrath said that it has been hard to pinpoint an exact dollar amount that they would like to strive for given the hardships that many people are facing in relation to the novel coronavirus. The Spirit of the Knight project for 2020 will be to pay off the building loan from when the school had to temporarily relocate to the Pillsbury Campus years ago. The loan balance is currently at $112,000, and McGrath said that they hope they will be able to come close to paying that off with the annual auctions.
Being strictly online, however, McGrath knows that the night just won’t be the same.
“There’s always so much energy and emotion in the gym the night of the event,” McGrath said. “It’s very difficult for us to try to recreate that in an online format, so we are a little bit nervous that we won’t be able to bring in the amount of funds that we otherwise would raise in person.”
The St. Mary’s Night of Knights auction can be found at one.bidpal.net/smsnok. Potential bidders can also stay up-to-date with the auction by visiting Night of Knights Auction - A Benefit for St. Mary's School on Facebook.
Cake Auction
Missing out on the excitement of a room full of people is also a concern for the organizers of the Young Life Cake Auction, the annual fundraiser for Young Life in Owatonna that is in its 42nd year. The 2020 event will begin Friday at noon, ending at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“There is so much energy in the gym when everyone’s together and the Cake Auction brings so many smiles,” said Lindsay Thompson, the local Young Life area director. “It has been such a great community event for families, and online we don’t have that connection.”
Thompson isn't afraid to admit that the in-person connection and commotion is her biggest concern for the auction, but said that they're lucky to have started incorporating an online portion two years ago, making the full transition for the 2020 event a bit smoother than it might have been otherwise. The 2019 event, which auctioned off 90 cakes that were accompanied with prizes packages and sold an additional 100 cakes, raised $81,000 – a goal Thompson hopes they can again achieve.
“Last year we made $4,000 on our sale cakes alone, and this year we won’t have that,” Thompson said. “We are concerned about not having those items that bring in a lot of dollars for us.”
The sale cakes aren’t the only cakes that will be missing from the cake auction this year. In fact, there won’t be any cakes at all. While this particular auction is famous for the extravagant cakes that communities members spend hours upon hours obsessing over and perfecting, complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic the decision was made to not include that portion of the night.
“It’s a huge change, the Cake Auction being cake-less, but people will receive a certificate to get a cake at a later date,” Thompson said. “We just don’t have room to store the cakes, plus there was the concern of not really knowing what was going to happen with the current situation — we just felt that we needed to pull back on that this year.”
Prize packages will still be auctioned off as “virtual cakes,” with 150 of them on the auction block. Packages include a Four Daughters winery experience, homemade shuffleboards, and a basket of homemade greeting cards from Young Life youth leader Asia Buryska.
“We have had phenomenal support,” Thompson said of those who have donated items for the auction. “We have had donors step up to fill the void for those who aren’t able to donate right now, and we feel very fortunate with those donations. There is a little bit of something for everybody.”
The items will go up for auction at noon on Friday, with items 1-80 closing at noon Saturday and items 81-150 closing at 2 p.m. Links to the site, livestream, and how to bid can be found at owatonna.younglife.org. Numbers will also be available for people to call in.
The Cake Auction will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/ylcakeauction, OwatonnaLive.com, and broadcasted on Kat Kountry 105.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake
The one element of the Day of Giving that will be completely absent this year is the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Executive Director Michelle Redman stated that the fundraiser will still happen, just not until the fall when school is back in session.
“We didn’t want to cancel the event, especially because the fundraising has already stated, but also because it is such a good event for our community, for our businesses, and for the schools,” Redman said. The Steele County Bowl for Kids’ Sake will not take place on Sept. 25-26.
Online fundraising has already begun and will remain open until the fall event, Redman said. During that time, people will be able to sponsor a bowler or create their own fundraising page. Though Redman is glad that BBBS was able to work with the local bowling alleys to reschedule the event, she believes that will still have an impact on the organization’s funding.
“It will affect our funding, especially our funding for 2021,” Redman said. “We plan on still having our 2021 event in April and we had a budgeted goal of $80,000, so we would be pleased if we are able to raise that.”
In 2019, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake raised nearly $82,000 between its Owatonna and Faribault events. Redman said that she is concerned about what the fundraiser will be able to bring in come fall, especially because funding is now an issue for all nonprofits.
“We have to be realistic,” Redman said. “Some people that might have been able to make April work might not be able to come in September. Things will be different and we understand that, but we will do our best to get as close as we possibly can and to have a good time.”
Fundraising for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake can be found at bbbsofsouthernmn.org/bowl2020.