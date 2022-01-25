"Remembering where you came from" is an old adage popular in rural settings, keeping up with the idea that it's is important to never forget where you grew up and the people who raised.
For some people, however, they want to know more, and in order to do that they need to go back well before they were ever born.
Last year, the Steele County Historical Society conducted a survey with their members of the Genealogy Club Exhibit Committee in an effort to gain better insight into what today's top interests are. The results of the survey led to the installation of a new genealogy exhibit, “The Woven Tapestry of Our Community," set to open this weekend.
Dan Moeckly — archives, exhibits and technology manager — said he was surprised with the results of the survey, which showed DNA testing, genealogy, digital preservation and preservation of heirlooms among the top interests. Genealogy is the study of family history and tracing lineages. The study has gained in popularity in recent years since the introduction of DNA testing through services such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe.
“We see these DNA tests advertised all over the internet and on TV,” Moeckly said. “So there’s a fair amount of space in the new exhibit discussing DNA testing as it pertains to genealogy and how to apply your results to searching for records.”
According to Moeckly, DNA testing in genealogy can be a great resource for connecting with distant relatives to share and compare research, but paper research is still important in tracing movements of ancestors.
“The research room is a huge resource for many in the community and also out of state,” said SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen, regarding the exhibit. “We’ve brought together books, papers, obituaries and other local documents to assist people in their research for genealogy.”
The exhibit will also have resources and how-to guides on getting started in tracing family history. Within the exhibit, there will be information regarding eight different topics that genealogists agree are important in the beginning phases of genealogy sleuthing.
“There is an interactive portion to the exhibit where people can learn how to keep digital files safe,” Moeckly said. “There will be a digital scanner for photos with handouts that are annotated on how to use the scanner and how to ensure the data and files won't be lost or corrupted.”
According to both Moeckly and Hinrichsen, many of the volunteers that have been helping guests come equipped with years of experience in genealogy, and have been an asset to many and in the gathering of information for the exhibit.
“Our volunteers are passionate and incredible when it comes to genealogy,” Hinrichsen said. “They’re kind of like history sleuths. They’re great resources for anyone who is looking for information or documents. Many of them can either locate the information, or provide insight on where and how to find it.”
Examples of family heirlooms are being pulled from previous collections to showcase items people used to make and sell that aren’t common today, but have been passed down for generations. Along with this section of the exhibit will be information on how to care for various types of heirlooms that may have been passed down for generations.
“We tried to keep a good balance of information with text, video, heirlooms and other things for people to look at and learn about,” Moeckly said. “It’s all interesting and informative, and it’ll give people a broad look at getting started on a genealogy journey.”