The trial of a Waseca woman accused of a March stabbing that severely injured an Owatonna man has been rescheduled.
Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells, 34, was charged April 1 with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place in the early hours of March 30 on School Street, where Wells allegedly stabbed 42-year-old Charles W. Ellis twice in the chest.
A jury trial in this case had been scheduled to begin Sept. 13, but on Tuesday was rescheduled during a settlement conference. The new trial start date is Feb. 14. According to court documents, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh filed for a continuance because an essential witness is scheduled to be out of town the week of Sept. 13. McIntosh suggested moving the trial to Nov. 8, but one of the attorneys for Wells is already booked that week. Wells’ defense team agreed to the continuance.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called just before 4 a.m. March 30 to an apartment on East School Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Ellis unresponsive in the apartment with two stab wounds to the chest. Ellis reportedly stopped breathing while officers were administering first aid and began performing life-saving measures.
Witnesses at the apartment allegedly told officers that Ellis had been arguing with his girlfriend — Wells — who then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him. Two small children reportedly witnessed the stabbing.
Officers later discovered Ellis had an Order for Protection out against Wells, according to court records. She was arrested in Waseca during a traffic stop later that day.
Wells allegedly changed her initial statement to police about when she was at Ellis’ apartment that night multiple times during a Mirandized interview.
Wells entered a not guilty plea for both charges Tuesday. She was released from custody in June and is currently under GPS monitoring.
In other court news:
- Cody Merle Wehr, 19, of Owatonna, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct knowing that the victim was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless. According to the criminal complaint, Wehr raped a woman known to him in June while she was having a seizure. Wehr’s first appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.
- A warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Manuel Jose Alvarez, of Rochester, after he allegedly fled from police in his car on Aug. 2 following a traffic stop. According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Alvarez over on Hwy. 14 after observing him driving in the dark without working taillights. When the deputy checked Alvarez’s license status, it allegedly came back revoked and showed there was a warrant on Alvarez for a felony out of Mower County. When asked if he had been arrested in Mower County, Alvarez reportedly said no. After confirming the warrant with Mower County, the deputy returned to speak with Alvarez again when he allegedly fled the scene.
The deputy pursued Alvarez until they reached a construction zone, which Alvarez continued through before crossing into the eastbound lane driving west and dodging vehicles and semi-trucks, according to the report.
Alvarez has an active warrant out of Mower County for first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he failed to appear for a hearing on April 15. His current whereabouts are unknown.