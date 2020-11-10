The sentencing of convicted cop-shooter Tyler Janovsky was a surreal experience for those witnessing it unfold inside the small Waseca County courtroom.
Victim after victim, the prosecutor's closing argument, and even the judge herself all had a similar opinion on Janovsky's sentencing on Friday: It’s just not enough.
Janovsky was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting of Waseca police officer Arik Matson on Jan. 6. Twenty of those years was for shooting and critically wounding Matson in the head, an action Janovsky confessed to doing with the intent to kill Matson during his plea agreement. The other 15 years are for shooting at Waseca officer Andrew Harren and Sgt. Timothy Schroeder, neither of whom were physically injured during the incident.
State law requires Janovsky to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence with the remainder potentially being served on supervised release.
Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius recounted telling Matson's wife Megan that the law needed to be changed during their conversation before the sentencing.
“She said, ‘Let’s do it,'" Cornelius said.
Following the sentencing on Friday, Cornelius along with the Matsons had a brief press conference where they announced their plan to push for legislation changing the maximum sentencing for attempted murder of a peace officer.
“We just feel that the 20-years is inadequate for officers who have been severely injured in the line of duty,” Cornelius said. “Being shot at, but not physically harmed does seem adequate, but it’s not adequate for officers whose whole lives are affected forever.”
Cornelius said the push to change the law is still a new and ongoing process, including that she has yet to determine what she feels would be an adequate maximum sentence for defendants who critically injure a peace office. At this time, she is working closely with the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association to set up meetings with legislators – including local state elected officials Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) and Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) – to start the conversation, keep the momentum going and let people hear about why it is so important to re-evaluate this law.
Standing alongside her during this battle is Megan Matson.
“The night Arik was shot, [Rachel] knew what the outcome was going to be and it broke her heart,” Matson said. “I always said there is a purpose for why God chose Arik that night, and that purpose is we have to do a movement. We are a movement.”
While the bill that would change the law is currently unnamed – another element of what Cornelius said is part of the ongoing process – there is only one name the women feel makes sense: the Matson Strong bill.
Matson said that while there will never be “enough time” to charge a defendant for taking away the time she lost with her husband from the time he was shot until he returned home in October, she feels the time is now to make the change and ensure that more justice is served in any possible future cases similar to theirs.
“There is probably going to have to be different criteria, like the defendant should be charged if you’re attempting to hurt an officer for up to so many years, and if they’re able to go back to work that’s great, but in Arik’s situation as of right now he probably cannot go back to work, and that charge should be different,” Matson said. “I feel like being able to have justice for the thin blue line brothers and sisters and to be able to do something so in the future we can get them justice, that’s our purpose now.”
Another part of the law Cornelius is hoping to see amended is the maximum sentencing for the additional officers in such cases. Cornelius said she was surprised to learn that by tagging on another officer – or in this case combining the second and third officers involved into one charge for the plea agreement – the maximum was only 15 years.
“This law is saying those other officers’ lives are less important than the first and that does not seem right,” Cornelius said. “I keep saying they weren’t physically harmed, but Sgt. Schroeder was clearly emotionally harmed. The PTSD officers experience in general is why the 20-years precedent is important – it’s appropriate because it’s a very traumatic and life-changing event.”
During the sentencing hearing on Friday, Schroeder was one of several to give a victim impact statement to the court. In his statement, he candidly spoke on how the night of Jan. 6 continues to haunt him and impact his everyday life, including making him wonder if he will “ever be good enough” for his badge.
Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought said that while she believe her department is doing as well as can be expected, there are certainly some officers doing better than others.
“We have endured something that no department ever wants to face, and that is the potential loss of an officer who is also our friend and coworker,” Vought said. “I say it all the time – Arik is a miracle and we are so grateful that Arik is alive and can be with his family and with us.”
Cornelius believes this is the first time the Waseca County Attorney’s Office has attempted to change a state law. She said while she knows it is no small feat, she feels it is an important issue that Waseca is meant to take on.
“I’m excited and ready,” she said. “I’m excited to see if we can do it and I’m confident that we have the right backing and momentum to make it happen.”
Matson echoed Cornelius that she is ready to take on this journey, despite the fact that the sentencing of her husband’s shooter will not change regardless of their success.
“No words can describe the hurt that it feels that Arik has to spend the rest of his life as a different person, but Janovsky is going to keep living his life as a repeat criminal, the only life he’s ever known,” Matson said. “Arik didn’t ask for this, I didn’t ask for this, but it’s all in God’s hand now to direct us to the right people and make a change. The time is now.”