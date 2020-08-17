The nearly nine-year sentence of a St. Paul man serving time for his role in a 2016 crash on Interstate 35 that killed one person and seriously injured another has been upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Chad Michael Gibson, 44, was given a stayed sentence in 2018 after a Rice County District Court judge found him amenable to probation and said that his case of criminal vehicular homicide was less serious than cases where a defendant was drinking and driving.
According to court records, forensic evidence showed Gibson's cruise control was set at 78 when he crashed into the back of a Kia Sorrento on Aug. 13, 2016 on I-35 south near the Hwy. 60 interchange in Faribault. At the time, road crews were working on the bridge and signs posted along the freeway notified motorists to "be prepared to stop."
The Kia driver, Scott Connell, 63, of Eden Prairie, was killed. His wife, Edda Connell, was seriously injured. Gibson, who did not brake or swerve to avoid the crash, told a trooper he was looking for his soda at the time and did not see the backup caused by the road work.
Rice County prosecutors, dissatisfied with district court Judge Jeffrey Johnson decision, filed an appeal. In April 2019, the appellate court sided with prosecutors, reversing the lower court’s decision that probation was appropriate and ordering Gibson to be re-sentenced.
In June of last year, Gibson was given a sentence of 105 months and sent to prison. He appealed the sentence last August, arguing he was received the longest sentence Minnesota guidelines allow “solely because [he] violated the terms of his probation.”
In its Aug. 10, 2020 opinion, the appellate court cited Johnson's comments at Gibson's resentencing as evidence that the judge didn't base his decision only on Gibson's probation violation.
"When I originally sentenced you, I sentenced you to the top of the box because if you did not complete probation, I thought it was fair that you had the most sentence that I could give you pursuant to the law. And I’m going to do that today," Johnson said.
Gibson also contended that the district court should have considered the same factors in the resentencing as it did during the first sentencing. But the Appeals Court snuffed out that argument, noting that it had earlier overturned that decision.