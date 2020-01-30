OWATONNA — A new framework for career and college readiness at Owatonna High School was presented to the school board Monday night by principal Kory Kath.
Building on current course offerings and heightening a focus on helping students plan for after graduation, the program will roll out with next year’s freshmen and then progress with them as they move through their four years. These students will be the first to graduate from the new high school campus, which is slated to be complete by the fall of 2023.
The initiative will consist of three broader changes to the student experience, while still keeping most of the existing class offerings and staffing. These differences will be seen in the overarching grouping of current courses into related career clusters, the expansion of capstone classes and an added focus in core subjects on their post-graduation relevance.
Kath added that the district is also looking to update its career and college readiness software in order to help students track their coursework, complete interest- and strength-finders and communicate with postsecondary programs. This new program would likely include an up to $5 per year increase in the fee per student, but Kath said the school has yet to finalize the change.
Grouping courses by career
The primary change is that most electives will now be grouped into one of three career pathways. These are business communications and information technologies; engineering, manufacturing and agriculture; health sciences and human services. For example, studio art now falls under the “business communications and information technologies” pathway.
“We knew that these were areas that aligned with the state career pathways,” said Kath, of the reason for these three categories, “as well as with local needs that we’d seen coming through in discussions as well as mentorships and internships and conversations with local leadership.”
In addition, there will continue to be global electives such as world languages, which exist outside the parameters of the pathways.
Starting even in ninth grade, students will begin taking electives that have now been categorized in one of these three clusters. Whereas before, that connection wouldn’t have been explicit, Kath said now students will be able to track their registration and see what fields they gravitate toward and away from.
“What used to happen when students registered for a course is [we’d say], ‘Hey, make sure you’re taking a bunch of different courses. Expose yourself to different opportunities,’” he explained in an interview. “This now lays a framework over it to say, ‘Here are career clusters that fit within your interest and places where you’re finding success. Here are places that you haven’t explored at all yet. Maybe you want to do that.’”
Kath added that students aren’t going to be required to formally select a pathway, or take a certain number of courses in any given grouping. He explained that the idea for the new structure has been years in the making, with guidance from a committee of high school educators, and said the planning team explicitly wanted to avoid what he called an academy structure. This would be where students choose a vocation or career path and are then tracked into it.
“This is a pathway, not a trench,” he noted at the meeting. “We want students to be able to explore and be able to look at all pathways.”
Additionally, despite the number of electives that fit into the career categories, Kath said at the board meeting that he estimated students would still be getting roughly half of their overall credits from core and global elective classes.
Capstone experiences
For those who do choose to go deeper into one career pathway, Kath also said the high school will be codifying and hopefully expanding its capstone program. This would include more experiential, cumulative experiences for upper-level students with help from community partners.
High school math teacher Steve Benson was involved over the last couple of years on the capstone planning committee. This semester, he’s teaching a class called “OHS Consulting Firm,” a statistics capstone in which students will work with local law enforcement, Realtors and other community partners to provide data analysis on issues like traffic and housing.
“We wanted to provide kids with experiences that could help them say, ‘Yes, I’m interested in this field’ or, ‘No, I’m not,’” he explained.
Benson added that, going into education, his first field experience didn’t happen until his sophomore year of college. While it worked out for him, he said his students would now have the ability to make a more informed decision about where, what and if they wanted to study after graduation.
Again, he noted that a number of capstone classes have already been in operation, just not formally labeled. With the program becoming more well-known, and possibly expanded through certain professional facilities planned for the new high school, Benson said he felt future freshmen would have something clearer to look forward to.
“You’re able to direct the education choices of younger students. It’s like that goal at the end of their careers,” he noted.
At the board meeting, Assistant Principal Philip Wiken explained that these courses could also involve internship or job shadowing opportunities.
In addition to participating in capstone experiences, Kath added that the school is looking at increasing the number of certifications and credentials it can prepare students with whether through administering additional tests or providing the necessary hands-on experience.
“We have welding, and they can do a pre- and post-test and there’s actually a certification they get that’s recognized within the industry,” Kath said, of one example. “The student would graduate with that.”
Integrating core courses
The third change will be the one most immediately noticeable to next year’s ninth-graders — a heightened integration of career and college readiness into core subjects. Wanting to prepare students for what’s coming down the line, Wiken said at the meeting that the planning team discussed whether to add a career pathways course for ninth-graders or whether to try to integrate some of the ideas into existing classes.
“That’s the direction we went with,” he said, of the latter. “Our ninth-graders as they’re coming in will receive some guidance through their core classes to be sure every student is receiving training around these skills.”
In an accompanying presentation, the skills listed included things like digital citizenship, personal decision making, career exploration and employability.
“We’d look at it as a disservice if we said that those classes do not matter [for] the college and career readiness that our pathways are focusing on once you get to the outer ring,” added Kath. “If we believe in all of the curriculum and the content that we introduce a student to, then all of it should be embedded in the work that we are doing within this pathways structure.”
He added that math, science, social studies and English classes will also now hold explicit opportunities for career exploration. For example, this year a freshman algebra class is participating in an online mentorship program where they will be able to dialogue with professionals across Minnesota.
As the new initiative is rolled out with next year’s ninth-graders, Kath said the school will be on the lookout for feedback and will likely continue to tweak the program as it continues through the upper grades.