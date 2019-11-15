BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Walking into Blooming Prairie Elementary School on a typical Friday morning, Secretary Julie Naatz raises a mug of coffee with a smile.
“It’s good,” she promises.
She’s talking about a weekly treat — a specialty beverage made with care by the school’s own Blooming Baristas. Through the office doors, a small team of third- through sixth-graders is hard at work. Their teacher, Mackenzie Cornell, frequently consults a spreadsheet as the group pushes a cart down the hall.
Cornell looks over her list of orders, telling her students which adults wanted a chocolate doughnut, or who still needs their mug of tea.
Kids in aprons embroidered with a sunflower walk — not run — off in different directions, carrying pastries and lattes to staff while following a strict “two-hands-on-the-mug” policy. Fourth-grader Kaden Anderson comes back to the cart with a $10 bill.
“Now, you need to bring $8 back,” Cornell tells him, as he goes into the money pouch and begins to count out ones.
Another of Kaden’s teachers, Haley Hasleiet, ordered a latte and a doughnut at $1 each. While Cornell says the group isn’t making money off of the operation, she adds that they’re doing the math to try and break even. Cornell explains that the pastries are day-olds from Kwik Trip, which saves them a significant amount of money.
The Blooming Baristas ply their trade for only an hour and a half each Friday; building staff get their orders in ahead of time via a shared Google document — the one that the team was consulting as they went out to make deliveries — or sometimes by calling Cornell’s room, where the group prepares the drinks with the use of a Keurig coffee maker.
“We do tea, coffee, hot chocolate, chai tea lattes and vanilla bean lattes,” Cornell explains.
Both lattes are made from powdered mixes, and the spreadsheet has a place where staff can indicate if they’d like added cream or sugar in their drinks.
Cornell also notes that the group makes three delivery rounds each morning, so that the beverages don’t get cold as they walk around the school. First, they make and then deliver drinks to the office staff, next they do a batch for the downstairs teachers and finally the kids get to squeeze into the elevator to bring their cart around to second-floor rooms.
In between their second and third round of the day, manager Beau Loverkink, a sixth-grader at the school, helps keep his team on task refilling the cart with their next round of drinks. In addition to reading names off the spreadsheet and checking them off once their order is ready, he is also responsible for answering the phone.
“'Hello, Blooming Baristas, this is Beau,’” he explains, doing an impression of how he greets callers. He says that he likes being manager in part because, “I don’t have to get up and down a lot.”
On the other hand, co-manager Justin Nease buzzes all over the classroom — sometimes manning the Keurig himself and coming up with puns for the baristas’ different offerings. Cornell explains that Justin and Beau have been selected as managers because they’re the oldest kids in the group.
Kaden says that even though he may have the opportunity to manage later on, his favorite job is at the bar, whipping up the drinks himself. When asked what the hardest beverage is to make, he responds right away, “No drink is hard when I’m around.”
Although he has full confidence in his own ability, he’s also proud of what he’s learned since starting as a barista in September. While this is the group’s first year, they’ve been delivering since early October and preparing since just after the start of school.
“I’ve learned the art of coffee,” Kaden explains. “I know which drink has to be made, and what it tastes like, like a food judge.”
Cornell adds that the group tried most of the drinks — with the exception of coffee — in the first few weeks, so that they could answer customers’ questions about the different options. After a few Fridays of training on the menu offerings, as well as customer service and making change, the Blooming Baristas did a couple trial runs before officially opening for business.
“First, we did a dry run for the office staff and it was for free, just to have our kiddos practice trying different things,” explains Cornell. “Then, the fourth week of September we did a dry run with the whole school.”
As time has gone by, Naatz says she’s noticed the kids getting more confident in their roles and becoming more at-ease around customers.
“I love coming to work on Friday,” she says. “It gives me something to look forward to. It’s a bright spot, it’s a morning that’s different because you know that the kids are going to be excited and you’re contributing to their education in a way that is not so traditional.”
Going forward, Cornell says it would be great to try and find a way to incorporate homemade treats, if possible. However, finding time and space is a bit of a challenge. She also says it’s possible that down the line the group will try to make money that it can then donate to a cause. However, right now she says they’re focused on growing and maintaining a loyal customer base within the school.
“As the program becomes more consistent and teachers are relying on it more, I think that’s definitely something we could do,” says Cornell. “Right now, I’m worried that if we increase prices, we’d lose customers.”
With the recent addition of a loyalty program, Cornell adds that staff members now also get their seventh drink or doughnut free through a punch card. Although they’ve only been in business for one month, the Blooming Baristas have already gained a few regulars, not least of who is Naatz.
“I wish it would have been here a long time ago,” she laughs.