OWATONNA — There’s perhaps no better way to appreciate history than a visit to the nation’s capital, with its bevy of museums, memorials, and monuments, and 33 students who completed their seventh and eighth-grade years at Owatonna Middle School were able to do that in early-June on a trip to Washington, D.C.
“So much history can be learned there, and in an interesting way,” said Liz Charlton, an English teacher at the middle school who was a chaperone on the trip. “The city is your classroom,” and “seeing (the history) is so much different than reading in a textbook about it.”
“You’re actually seeing it, so it sticks in your brain, because you can picture it,” said rising eighth-grader Kali Clauson. “It’s easier to remember, and I had so many more questions” while on the trip than reading or hearing about history.
As Kali showed her mother photos from the trip upon her return, “she was describing everything, because she remembered it all,” said Kali’s mother, Kacie. “As a parent, that was fun” to hear.
“I learned a lot, and I would definitely go back,” Kali said. “I didn’t know the whole experience would be so much fun.”
The travel party was in D.C. June 9-12 for a “whirlwind trip” in which days began at 7 a.m. and hotel returns didn’t occur until 9 p.m., Charlton said. “They saw a lot of the city, and we really packed it in, so they were exhausted by the end.”
Students had “very little phone time” during their days, because they were so engrossed in the tours, Kali said. Then, at night, “we were so tired we didn’t even want to” go on their phones.
Students witnessed the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery, toured the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and visited the White House, Charlton said. They also saw a couple of monuments at night, which was “very cool, because they light up beautifully.”
“It’s cool to see them lit up,” and to “compare the difference between day and night,” Kali said. Her favorite time, however, was “when the sun was setting.”
Kali’s favorite stop on the trip was the Lincoln Memorial, she said. “You could even stand where” Martin Luther King. Jr. did when he delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.
Charlton’s fellow English teacher, Mara Halvorson, has planned a D.C. trip at her previous post in Faribault, but then came to Owatonna Middle School before she could enjoy the fruits of her labor, Charlton said. Consequently, she was an expert organizer for this adventure, and, even better, Halvorson is on the same staff team with the middle school’s resident D.C. expert, social studies teacher Scott Noet, so she was able to pick his brain for tips.
“So many tours go there that it’s a student-friendly place,” Charlton said. “It’s really organized.”
Noet was heartened to spot so many middle school groups touring Washington, D.C., during his own visit this spring, because one always leaves that town “more optimistic,” and optimism is in short supply for many in the country right now, he said. The fact that America’s government is “for the people, that hits you every time.”
Kacie, a teaching and learning coach at Wilson Elementary, was impressed by the trip’s detailed day-by-day scheduling, she said. “It was really thought through.”
Close Up, with its team of trained instructors, coordinated the trip, even conducting workshops at the hotel at night to discuss what students saw and heard during the day, Charlton said. “A lot of history is really complicated, and it can be hard to see it through multiple perspectives, but that’s what Close Up does.”
Guides “knew a lot, and they were able to answer our questions,” Kali said. On the rare occasions when a guide didn’t have an immediate answer, they researched the topic and provided answers the following day.
The Owatonna contingent even got an impromptu exercise in critical thinking during a protest outside the White House, Charlton said. Multiple students picked up pamphlets from a “man who was screaming into a megaphone,” then discussed whether his points had merit and/or were supported by facts.
They also talked about how the First Amendment affords individuals like that man the freedom of speech, assembly, and petition, she said. “It was a teachable moment.”
Protesters served as a dose of “real life,” Kali said. “That’s what is actually happening” at the White House.
Students raised funds for their trip in a variety of ways, from selling Papa Murphy’s cards to candle sales, and “some kids basically paid for their entire trips selling coupons,” Charlton said. “The work you put in, you got back.”
Several students hadn’t flown before — and even more were making their first flights sans parents — so the travel could have been “daunting,” but “they were all fantastic kids,” Charlton said. And, traveling without their families breeds “independence,” especially valuable for the eighth-grade class of 2018 who will enter Owatonna High School this fall.
“You almost forget about your parents, in a way, because you’re having so much fun,” Kali said. “I know everyone who went on the trip liked it.”
While Kacie hasn’t been to the nation’s capital herself, she’s thrilled her daughter was able to make this trip.
“I was super-excited for her,” Kacie said. “Why not do it when you can go to a destination like that?”
This was Kali’s first class trip, and the experience has made her hungry for more, she said. “I really want to do another school trip.”
Charlton actually took a class trip to Washington when she was in eighth grade, and “I loved it,” she said. Consequently, she “wanted to give (the middle school) kids the same experience.”
Because she’s obviously more mature now than when she was in eighth grade, several sites took on new resonance for her this time, such as the Holocaust Museum, she said. Close Up has a program for teachers, not only students, so “we went through a lot of professional development” — including learning more about what “America did and did not do” during the Holocaust — and “we can use that in our classrooms.”
Charlton was also fascinated by a walking tour of the city’s Georgetown neighborhood highlighting espionage, which was “unexpected,” she said. “I was geeking out over that and telling the kids about it.”
In addition to growing closer to her classmates, Clauson also befriended students touring the city from other states, and “I still communicate with them,” she said. “You have to just go up and introduce yourself, not be scared.”
So many students Charlton spoke with remarked how the visit “changed who they are and how they see things,” she said. “They want to go back” to D.C.
“I didn’t want to leave,” Kali said. “I wanted to stay longer.”