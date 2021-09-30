Bryan Watling runs the Owatonna Recycling Center, and the idea that recycling in Steele County went down again last year, from 58% to 54%, made no sense to him.
“The Recycling Center has been pretty much over capacity twice a day,” Watling said. “People just leave their stuff here like you wouldn’t believe — used oil, couches, dishwashers…”
Every year, Steele County releases performance measures, including public works, public health, budget and so on. The measures were created by the Council on Local Results and Innovation, a body created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2010. Steele County is a voluntary participant, overcoming its initial lack of interest in taking part in the program, for which it receives a financial incentive — 14 cents per person in additional state aid and an exemption on levy limits.
Recycling percentage is one of those performance measures, calculated by dividing the total weight of all collected recycling by the total municipal solid waste generated. Greater Minnesota counties participating in the program are required to recycle at least 35% by weight of the total municipal solid waste they generate in order to receive the financial incentive.
In June, Steele County’s performance measures were presented at the Steele County Board Room. In 2017, it was reported, Steele County’s recycling percentage was 50.3%, increasing all the way to 63% in 2018. It fell back to 58% in 2019. In 2020, the figure dropped again, to 54%.
To explain why the Recycling Center could be over capacity while recycling at the county level decreases, Planning and Zoning Director Dale Oolman explained that of the county’s 40,000 tons of recycling over the year, less than 4,000 was curbside recycling. That’s less than 10%.
For what it’s worth, curbside recycling did go up a bit in 2020.
Industrial recycling
“A lot of [the total decrease] had to do with the amount of recycling reported to us by what’s called a commercial industrial institutional center,” Oolman said. “So that’s self-reporting by mostly businesses or industry.”
So whether that’s companies recycling however many tons of wood pallets, or a big company like Owatonna’s Viracon recycling large volumes of glass, that behavior is primarily responsible for Steele County’s overall recycling percentage.
There is no public database that lists the recycling rates of individual companies in Steele County — those figures are self-reported by the businesses themselves, either to the county or the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which do not themselves archive the recycling rates of individual companies. Some businesses, Oolman said, report their recycling data to the county, which tabulates and reports them to the state. Others, especially larger companies, report directly to the state, which Oolman said didn’t sent those companies’ recycling figures back to the county this year. As such, he is unaware of the recycling rates in 2020 for many companies.
Minnesota’s Council on Local Results and Innovation, though, does not have all the information either.
“We don’t get any sort of underlying data,” said Donald McFarland, communications director for the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office. “We just have that data point that they sent to us.”
Officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency were unable to return requests for comment regarding that underlying data before press time.
As for individual large companies in Owatonna, Jeff Huebschen, vice president of investor relations and communications at Apogee Enterprises, Viracon’s parent company, said in an email to the People’s Press that the recycling and waste reduction programs at all of Apogee’s business locations remain in place as usual.
“There have not been any significant changes to our recycling programs over the past couple of years,” he said.
As far as the reason for Steele County’s recycling rate’s two-year decrease, Oolman stressed the multitude of variables at play. Perhaps total recycling tonnage went up, but total municipal solid waste went up even more. Maybe it’s one big company whose rate went way down, or many companies whose rates all went slightly down.
Or maybe it’s just a reporting anomaly. The initial June report reported a 41% recycling rate for 2020, which was only later corrected. Oolman said there was a “math error” that was eventually caught and corrected.
“The whole system of collecting the numbers is not fine-tuned enough to make assumptions on just one report,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”