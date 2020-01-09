MEDFORD — Medford Public School is looking to work off roughly $4,000 in unpaid meal balances, after staff turnover this fall led to some families not being notified in a timely manner when their accounts dropped into the red.
At a Monday night board meeting, business manager Jarred Anderson presented an updated budget from the end of November and raised concerns over a $20,000 shortfall between department revenues and expenditures.
While this number had dropped to $13,000 by the end of December — a calculation Anderson was able to complete on Wednesday — it was a concern for board members, who discussed ways to recoup some of the missing funds.
“We can send letters. We can certainly put a dent in it and start to collect more than we have,” Superintendent Mark Ristau said at the meeting. He added that, while the district hasn’t come up with a set plan of action, he would also be open to working with families on payment plans and similar options. “You can’t take their meals away. You can’t not feed them.”
On why the student lunch debt had likely grown in the first place, Ristau explained that turnover in the kitchen led to families not being notified when their child’s account got low.
“We had our kitchen manager resign last June and they really didn’t fill her position until mid-Fall. In the meantime they had an interim in there and I think there were just a few boxes not checked along the way,” he explained, adding that the district contracts with Taher, the food service company contracted with the district, on kitchen ordering and hiring. “Folks were not being notified in a timely manner but now they are.”
Ristau said the district has plans to meet with Taher executives next week to delve further into the reasons behind the shortfall, as well as potential solutions for getting back on track. While Anderson estimated that unpaid meal balances accounted for roughly one-third of the $13,000 gap that remained at the end of last year, he added that a significant portion also stemmed from a late bill.
The district was scheduled to make a payment to Taher late last spring, but didn’t end up receiving the bill from the food service company until this October, in the new fiscal year.
“That wasn’t sent by Taher until this year, so it’s going on this year’s books instead of last year’s,” explained Anderson.
At Monday’s meeting, he mentioned that in November 2018, the district was about $4,000 in the red for food service. Two years back, it was $4,000 in the black. Without the impact of the late bill, Anderson said he would be more concerned by the situation.
“If that wasn’t the case, then I’d say it’s alarming,” he noted. “Now knowing that, I think it’s pretty normal.”
One other factor that both he and Ristau mentioned at the meeting is the fact that the number of students receiving free and reduced lunches has dropped. The latter said more families qualifying for the service would increase funding for the district.
With multiple factors coming into play, the superintendent said next week’s conversation with the food service contractor would focus on a number of issues.
“I think we have to take an increased look at supply and demand. Are as many kids eating lunch as in years in the past?” Ristau explained. “There are a handful of things that we need to take a closer look at, and that’s why we’re having that meeting with the Taher executives.”
Taher's director of communications did not respond to a request for comment at this time.