"Fantastic time lapse of our new facility project! This takes us from mid-July through today. Super cool to see all of the progress in just 30 seconds."
The facility is on 13 acres in Owatonna's industrial park, west of Cybex on 18th Street. The site, sold to Minimizer by the city of Owatonna in August 2019, was previously used as farm land.
Minimizer employs 83 people across three separate campuses in Blooming Prairie. The new site will house all employees in one facility while substantially increasing the company’s operating space from 54,000-square feet to 96,000-square feet. The plant is expected to open sometime next year.