An increase in COVID-19 cases has caused McKinley Elementary School to switch to distance learning after the school day on Monday and stay in the model until December, according to Principal Justin Kiel.
A message from Kiel was emailed to McKinley families Monday afternoon to inform them of the change. McKinley is the first school in the Owatonna school district to change its learning model due to COVID-19 cases. The school has been using an in-person learning model since the beginning of the school year.
The district's response was made due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts at McKinley, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad's email to families. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Minnesota and Steele County. Steele County had 64 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days and 288 active cases as of Monday.
The school will remain in the distance learning model until Friday, Dec. 4 at the earliest, according to Kiel's email.
Students will be sent home at their normal dismissal time with their devices and learning material at the end of the day Monday. Students will be out of school on Tuesday as staff makes the transition to the distance learning model. The school will resume on Wednesday in the new learning model.
“Minnesota Commissioner of Education Ricker has asked us to use a 'scalpel' approach when making decisions regarding learning model changes within buildings in a given district. Using this approach, we made this decision today and will continue to closely monitor every building in the district on a daily basis to provide us the best information to keep our students and staff safe,” Elstad wrote in the email.
More information about child care and school lunches will be available to families via email later Monday. If families do not have internet and need a hot spot, they are asked to contact the school's main office.
Kiel’s message says classroom teachers will be communicating with families on Tuesday in regard to student schedules. Students should plan to be in their morning meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the message. Anyone with questions can contact the school's main office at (507) 444-8200.
“Please expect there may be a delay, as we anticipate many calls this afternoon. Also, please know your child is safe here in school until our normal dismissal today at 2:05 pm,” Kiel wrote on Monday afternoon.
School officials will communicate with families if other buildings need to move into distance learning, according to Elstad's email.