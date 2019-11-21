OWATONNA — Applications for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple “A” award are now open for high school seniors who excel in academics, athletics and the arts.
Teens across the state are able to apply, as long as they have at least a 3.0 GPA and participate in league-sponsored athletics and arts activities.
Although the standard seems high, Marc Achterkirch, activities director at Owatonna High School, said he knows plenty of his own students who fit the bill.
“We have a lot of students that may be in band or orchestra, and then they also participate in soccer or hockey,” he noted. “That’s one of the unique things about Owatonna that’s really special.”
Owatonna students interested in applying have until Dec. 16 to submit their forms to the school’s activities office. Achterkirch said applications will then be reviewed by the school’s administrative staff before Owatonna selects one boy and one girl to send on to the regional level.
“From there, the region picks one boy and one girl that they send to the state level,” he explained.
Then, at the state level, one boy and one girl from both the Class A and AA divisions will receive a four-year, $1,000 post-secondary scholarship.
Winners will be recognized at a ceremony in March, happening in conjunction with the Boys' State High School Basketball Tournament.
While Achterkirch can’t recall any Owatonna winners, he noted that the school did have one student, Emily Rahrick, who made it to the state level last year.
“It is pretty special. It’s pretty elite that you get to that point,” he noted.
Achterkirch added that the number of students who submit themselves for the competition varies from year to year, but that OHS always sends a notice out to all seniors and their families encouraging qualified candidates to apply.
Achterkirch attributes the number of deserving applications that the school usually sees as a reflection of activities staff coordinating with each other and being flexible with teens’ busy schedules.
“Our advisers and our coaches don’t really push our kids to specialize in one thing,” he noted. “We do our best to make sure schedules mesh as best as they can.”
He added that he felt students at larger schools were sometimes encouraged to specialize more for the sake of competition. “In Owatonna, we’re big enough where we can have all these activities, but we’re not so big that our kids are stuck specializing in one thing,” he explained.
OHS seniors who are interested in submitting for the Triple “A” award can nominate themselves through filling out an application form and submitting it to the activities office by Monday, Dec. 16. Forms are available at www.mshsl.org under the “Recognition” tab.