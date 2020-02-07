BLOOMING PRAIRIE – At least one fatality has been reported after an early morning crash along Highway 218 in Dodge County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The incident report states that before 6 a.m. on Friday, a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Highway 218 collided with a GMC Acadia traveling north, just one mile south of Blooming Prairie in the Westfield Township.
According to State Patrol, the Toyota caught fire following the collision.
As of now, the State Patrol has the incident listed as a fatality, though they have not yet identified who any of the people involved in the crash were or how many individuals were in either vehicles.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
This incident is incomplete and the investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.