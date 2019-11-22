OWATONNA — Sterling Home is open for business, a few blocks down from the Hoffman Drive building that the gift shop shared with Sterling Pharmacy up until this past August.
Since its Nov. 20 opening, manager Alisa Cordell said the response from shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive and noted that she and her staff have already seen a number of regulars from the previous location making the trek over to the new standalone store.
While the types of products offered are the same — furnishings, decor, clothing and more — Cordell noted that the entire inventory is new since the move. She added that the focus is on Minnesota-made products and organic, natural food and drink.
In addition to a well-stocked foyer, the new North Cedar Avenue location also has two additional rooms for shoppers to explore, traversing almost the entire length of the building. With decked-out shelves on every wall, and plenty of nooks and crannies to fill, Cordell noted that the physical space fits the store’s inventory well.
“It’s homey,” she explained. “When we first found this space, the buyer and myself, we started having a vision of where we wanted to put things, the lines, the look and then we kind of just went from there.”
Cordell added that she’s happy to be downtown, and said that she’s already seen an uptick in casual traffic coming in to browse.
“Our old customers knew where we were and they knew us, so they’re going to come but we’ve also seen a lot of new faces come in which is fun,” she explained. “They’re downtown eating and they’ll come in and check it out."
For regulars used to the old location, Cordell said the size and layout of the new space has been a bit of a surprise. In the first room, she added that shoppers don’t always notice there’s a hallway leading deeper into the building.
“Since we opened on Wednesday, we’ve had nothing but positive responses. People are surprised at how big it is, how far back it goes,” said Cordell. “They love the space and the products, and it’s fun for us to see them. We missed our customers.”
In addition to their normal retail operations, Cordell noted that the store can help residents decorate and shop for the holidays in the form of in-home consultations and custom-made gift baskets.
“We can do the tree toppers, all the ornaments or everything. We’ve done whole houses for Christmas in the past,” Cordell said, of Sterling Home’s decorating services. “We’re also offering gift baskets that we’ll help people put together … and we’ll offer delivery on those baskets for the holidays, and work with auctions and things like that.”
All year long, customers will be able to have staff come into their house and bring items from the store to try out in different spaces.
“We bring whatever we think will work and put it out. We can always take out what doesn’t work and leave what does,” Cordell explained. “It’s always easier once you get it in your home to know what it’s going to look like, rather than just seeing it in the store.”
She added that Sterling Home also has a number of catalogues for patrons to browse, and said the store can do custom ordering in addition to its own inventory. Apart from the current seasonal items, she noted that the shop has also updated the look of its general decor and furnishings to try and be more widely appealing.
“It’s transitional. Everybody can have it in their house and it works with all styles,” said Cordell.
Because the Owatonna location is the first standalone home store for the pharmacy and gift shop chain, owned by Astrup Drug out of Austin, Cordell added that the Cedar Avenue storefront will act as something of a test kitchen for the other shops across southern Minnesota.
“We’re going to try a lot of new things and hopefully bring those into the other towns’ pharmacies. The other stores are all-in-one,” she explained, “and we’re still a big part of the pharmacy, we’re still a family. We work together and support each other. We’re just around the corner.”
Despite some of the new features and inventory items, Cordell also assured longtime Sterling customers that much has stayed the same. Sterling Home is still a part of the pharmacy’s loyalty program, with both pre-existing and new rewards cards able to be used at the Cedar location.
“They’ll still get double points if they’re pharmacy customers, otherwise it’s one point for every $1 you spend,” she explained, adding that there are rewards and coupons available as points stack up.
Even with an all-new inventory and renewed focus on locally-made goods, Cordell noted that in a way, “It’s just like we never left.”
Sterling Home is located at 324 N. Cedar Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.