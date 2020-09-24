A local company will be working to expand the Steele County Sanitary Landfill capabilities of accepting demolition debris following the awarding of the construction bid.
The Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday awarding the $237,966 contract to JDD Companies LLC of Blooming Prairie. JJD Companies was the lowest bidder of six total bids and was the only bid to come under the engineer’s $246,857 estimate. Commissioner James Brady abstained from voting.
“The project will take place this fall and construct a new area for demolition debris,” said County Administrator Scott Golberg. “It will also create a bypass piping system that will connect to our current system.”
The Steele County Landfill is located along Highway 218 just north of Bixby. The county has been in the landfill business for nearly 50 years, collecting roughly 100 tons of municipal mixed solid waste, better known as household garbage. That amounts to more than 30,000 tons – or 60 million pounds of garbage – each year dumped onto roughly 220 acres of county land.
That does not include the 6,000 tons of demolition material that is annually dumped in the landfill. Longevity of the site has been discussed since 2013, when the contracts for roughly 90% of the waste that was coming into the landfill was set to expire the following year.
“This project will create two additional disposal areas for demolition debris,” Golberg said. “We have already done cells A and B, so now we are moving on to cells C and D, and there will be two more cells left after that.”
Demolition debris includes materials from the demolition of buildings or roads, such as masonry, untreated wood, glass, rock, plastic building parts and asphalt shingles.
Golberg said the cells for demolition debris have a much larger capacity than the mixed waste area, allowing them to last longer without need for additional projects. The rest of the landfill, however, is quickly running out of time.
“The mixed solid waste area only has about eight years of capacity left,” Golberg said. “That will be a topic soon that we will be bringing to the board so they can decide what we’re going to do with the future of the county’s role in the landfill business.”
For the bypass system portion of the project, Golberg said the piping will allow for hauling out the contaminate known as leachate – or garbage water – to avoid it seeping into the ground and contaminating the ground water in the area.
“This will allow us to pump out any leachate while ensuring that it stays in that system,” Golberg said. “It is kind of for emergency situations, like if it gets really wet or we have a lot of rain.”
The project construction will begin later this fall, according to Golberg.