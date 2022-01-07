The Owatonna Human Rights Commission (HRC) has been hosting the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast for many years. This year, they are hoping to expand their reach with this popular event by partnering with the Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE).
“This is the first time we have been able to partner with the commission,” said AGE Vice Chair Rebecca Moore. “What they stand for aligns with our mission and what we want to do, so this was an obvious event to partner on and we all are very excited.”
After not having a breakfast event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Human Rights Commissioner David Emanuelson said he is thankful for the opportunity to bring the event back and to be developing new relationships with other organizations throughout the community.
“We’ve been working hard to reach a wider audience and spark more interest in getting involved throughout the entire community,” Emanuelson said. “The Alliance is helping us do that with this first partnered event.”
During the breakfast, Dr. Sheldon Eakins will be presenting his program “Living the Dream in 2022,” showcasing how to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and what he stood for, while applying his vision during his iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech to today.
“The topic of equity has been controversial in our community lately,” Moore said. “I would encourage people to attend and learn more about this topic and more from someone who is well educated on the topic. A lot of learning can be done and it’s always a good thing when you’re open to hearing from others’ experiences.”
According to his website, Eakins founded Leading Equity Center and hosts the Leading Equity Podcast. He has served as a teacher, principal and director of special education for more than a decade. He has a passion for helping educators accomplish equitable practices in their schools and has earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in social science education, an Master’s in Science degree in educational leadership and a Ph.D. in K-12 education.
Toward the end of the event, the Alliance will be reintroducing the 21-day Equity Challenge. The same challenge was introduced last year by the United Way of Steele County.
“Annette Duncan has been working with us to bring more awareness to the challenge,” Moore said. “United Way entities across the nation offered it last year, and with the MLK breakfast and how much attention this day gets in general, it is the perfect time to reintroduce the challenge and assist people in getting registered.”
The 21-day Equity Challenge provides equity related content for 21 days. The content includes short articles, videos, podcasts and more that generally take no more than 15 minutes to get through. Following the 21 days, AGE will host a coffee and conversation event in February for those who participated, and as a part of Black History Month, to discuss what was learned and the obstacles faced while doing the challenge.
“Not everyone will agree on everything, but that is why we want to have this event to give people room for open conversation and open the dialogue,” Moore said.
The MLK Day Breakfast will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at Plaza Morena Campestre Grill. Dr. Sheldon Eakins will be speaking at 7 a.m. The buffet-style breakfast is complimentary.