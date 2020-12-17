One of Owatonna’s own has been honored for going above and beyond in service to Greater Minnesota.
Lynn Groski, the human resources director for the city, has been recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, or CGMC, for her excellence in service in helping shape the coalition’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Excellence in Service Award is given annually to city leaders who demonstrate knowledge, leadership and active participation in CGMC program areas over the year. As co-chair of CGMC’s Labor and Employee Relations Committee, Groski provided advice, assistance and information to help cities cope with the workforce challenges posed by the pandemic. Groski did this work alongside her co-chair, Waite Park City Administrator Shaunna Johnson.
“When the pandemic shut the state down in March, many cities were completely unprepared for how to handle their basic day-to-day operations,” said Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of CGMC. “Lynn provided invaluable expertise and advice to help city labor forces deal with this sudden transition. Her knowledge and passion for human resources is instrumental in helping to revitalize our organization’s labor and employee relations goals and priorities.”
In a press release from CGMC, Groski and Johnson were both praised for their leadership. Throughout this pandemic, the co-chairs helped the coalition conduct four webinars and send out numerous informational emails that provided guidance to city officials as they navigated the unexpected and unprecedented employment issues that arose in the spring. In addition, they led the charge for CGMC’s increasing involvement in advocating on behalf of cities regarding public labor and employment laws at the state level.
Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse said the city has benefited from Groski’s leadership during 2020, adding that she is the perfect example of an employee who “goes the extra mile” in her daily work.
“COVID-19 issues are constantly changing and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Minnesota Department of Health) information is sometimes vague and contradictory,” Busse said. “Lynn was able to keep our employees and public safe with her tireless efforts of research and communication with state officials regarding this issue.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.