OWATONNA — Preparations for the new Owatonna High School are officially underway as the district has selected a core planning team and construction manager for the project, with the former meeting for the first time last week.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, administrators received just over 100 community applications for the core group for what ended up being six spots on the 26-person team. He noted that the majority of seats were set aside for high school staff and students because they will be the primary users of the new facility.
“We knew that 20 of those folks were going to be students and staff, so we knew there was going to be a smaller number of community spaces,” he explained, adding that he was overwhelmed by residents’ interest. Elstad noted that the district has come up with ways in which even those who weren’t selected will be able to participate at certain junctures.
“Sometime in mid- to late-January, we’re going to pull together a group of those that had indicated an interest and bring them together in a larger venue. We can do some small group work with them to continue to gather input,” said Elstad. “We will be communicating with those individuals when we get a date set.”
Residents, staff and students who were chosen for the committee met for the first time Dec. 4. Elstad said the gathering focused on learning current high school design trends and then brainstorming ideas for what different people may want the facility to look like.
He explained that the six community members, along with 15 high school staff and five students, worked in heterogeneous groups to list what different stakeholders may want from the new facility.
“From a community perspective, what would that be? From a parent or staff perspective, what would that be?” explained Elstad, who noted that he attended the meeting mainly to observe and provide support where needed. “It was really trying to make people think differently and get out of their comfort zone about what a high school means to different people.”
The planning team will meet again this Wednesday to tour a few high schools around the region, before taking a holiday break until mid-January, when it will go back to roughly a biweekly meeting schedule.
In the meantime, at its Dec. 9 meeting, the school board also approved the selection of Kraus-Anderson as construction manager for the project, which is slated to go in near the intersection of highways 14 and 218 at the south end of town. After interviewing four candidates this past spring, Director of Facilities Bob Olson said the district has entered into a three-year contract with the firm for roughly $4.2 million.
After the project’s architect, Wold, gets a more finalized schematic done — likely by this summer — Olson said the district should be able to go out to bid next winter and hopefully break ground in Spring 2021. The fact that Kraus Anderson has worked with Wold on previous projects was a big benefit for the district in reviewing applications, according to the facilities director.
“They’ve worked together with Wold on many projects throughout the state, and we felt the personalities were a good fit,” said Olson. “We also looked at who has great experience building schools, and Kraus-Anderson builds a ton of high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.”
Core group selection process
The application process for the groups of people that ended up on the core planning team varied slightly, with school administrators helping recruit coworkers and nominate students who might be interested.
“I put feelers out for any staff who wanted to be part of it,” said Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath. “I also made sure that all our staff knew they would be engaged for specific usages in the building. If you work in food service, you will be engaged once we get a schematic for the kitchen out.”
The principal estimated that roughly 50 people expressed interest, and from there he was able to help assign them to the core team or a subcommittee — which will begin meeting a little later in the process. For the five students who are part of the group, one from each year in sixth through 10th grade, Kath and Owatonna Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan worked with their peers to identify those who might be good candidates.
“We looked at a pool of students that had been a part of other meetings and groups we’d had, then I sought out from counselors and other staff the names of other students who have been engaged in conversations about our school,” said Kath, adding that all the students who were recruited came on board.
Meanwhile, members of the general public were invited to go through an online application process that Elstad said asked them about what perspective and specific interests they would bring to the group. The superintendent said that no demographic information was requested, and that names were taken off each submission prior to review by administrators, board members and high school staff.
“We took the names out of it and numbered them. We were looking at, ‘What are your experiences coming in? What are your interest levels? Where do you sit, are you a parent? Are you retired?’ That helped us really randomly select a group and round it out,” Elstad explained. “It’s hard to turn people away — I don’t want to ever turn people away — but you have to get work done. If you have a group of 100, it’s just simply not going to be able to get done.”
The superintendent said he wasn’t sure if any members of Concerned Owatonnans for Public Education, a group that was vocally against the November building bond referendum, applied.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you who the membership is in COPE. I couldn’t tell you who is a member of COPE and who’s not a member of COPE. That was not a deciding factor for us, at all,” he said. “We may have people in the group who weren’t in support of this, but now the work has shifted. We’re moving away from that question to, ‘Now that we know that a new high school is a reality for us, what do we want that to be in our community?’”
Getting the message out
Elstad said that people who applied but were not selected would likely have opportunities to come together and give their ideas to the district in January and March. He added that, once the core group has a more finalized idea this spring, there will likely be another juncture where it is opened up to gather feedback from residents before moving forward.
The core group meetings are not open to the public and instead of posting minutes online, Elstad explained that the team has decided instead to write up “key messages” that come out of each session in order to keep things more general while they are still working through different concepts.
“We don’t have a minute-taker … because what happens with minutes and things like that is, [the group] might have a concept that they’ve agreed to in January and all of a sudden in February, things have shifted because they’ve added some pieces to the conversation that weren’t there before. You get this half-baked concept coming out and it’s not the right fit yet,” he explained.
“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible, while knowing that if every idea was put out there, there are probably 28,000 different ideas as to what the high school should be,” Elstad continued. “It protects the integrity of the group so that they have the opportunity to think through these things.”
Bringing on Kraus-Anderson
As another step forward in the process, the school board unanimously approved Kraus-Anderson as the project’s construction manager at its Monday meeting. This final selection is the culmination of a months-long wait that began when a facilities committee interviewed four candidates for the position prior to the first, failed bond referendum last spring.
According to Olson, the Owatonna Public Schools put out a formal request for proposal to six firms and heard back from Knutson, Stahl, Wenck and Kraus-Anderson with bids. A team of himself, Elstad, a few board members and other district administrators then listened to presentations from each applicant before making a decision.
“We asked them all the same questions and picked the one we felt was going to be the best fit for the district and for the community of Owatonna,” said Olson, of the just over $4 million contract the district has now entered into with Kraus-Anderson.
Although the first building bond referendum in May failed by roughly one percentage point, Olson said all four companies were still interested when the new school was approved in early November. He added that the district officially notified Kraus-Anderson of its selection late last week, and let the other firms know of the results on Monday.
“All four of them are very well-respected, but Kraus-Anderson is one of the top construction firms in the state and they’re large enough to be able to make sure we have a good team,” Olson said, of the final selection. “Building schools is different than building an office complex, and [Kraus-Anderson] has a whole division for just education. We felt very comfortable that they know all the rules and regulations, how to work with architects for schools, what’s up and coming and how to design it.”
Next steps
For now, Elstad said Kraus-Anderson likely wouldn’t be attending core group meetings. Wold Architects and Engineers, however, will be present and will be working through the design phase with team members. In terms of a timeline, the district anticipates having a schematic drawn up by mid-summer, at which point the design will be up for board approval before moving forward.
Elstad said the public will have opportunities to engage and provide feedback, likely when the core group gets a more finalized design fleshed out around April.
According to Kath, the high school is also working on getting two separate committees together — one focused on physical education and athletics in the new space, the other on performing arts. He estimated that each of these would consist of roughly a dozen staff and students, and would also consult with community sport and theater groups, as well as anyone else who might be using those spaces.
Once the design is finalized, Olson said the district will go out for bids and hopes to break ground in Spring 2021. Its goal is to have the facility complete in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. In the meantime, updates on the core group meetings and other steps can be found at http://www.owatonnaproud.org/new-high-school-updates.