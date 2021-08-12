Whether you enjoy walking, running or maybe even crawling, the Friends of Pregnancy Options hosting an event that encourages family fun in a healthy way.
Participants in the seventh annual ‘Run Baby Run’ event will take off anytime between 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at River Valley Church, Faribault. As in previous years, the event includes a 1-mile stroll, 5K and 10K. Proceeds from all will benefit Pregnancy Options LifeCare Center.
According to its site, Pregnancy Options provides education about development and safety, encouraging women to thrive as parents. Through the ‘Earn While You Learn’ program, women earn supplemental diapers and “baby bucks” for items at the Pregnancy Options store, including formula, socks and other baby necessities.
The Run Baby Run Race includes a special team competition that involves raising funds for Pregnancy Options’ operating expenses. Church congregations, businesses and other groups form teams of at least 10 members to compete for the traveling Cherish the Child trophy.
Whichever team raises the most funds per individual members, wins the trophy as well as a plaque to keep. Team members aren’t required to participate in the same event; instead, they can walk/run their preferred distance at their own pace.
Like last year, the formal award ceremony for the Cherished Child Award will be announced at the annual gala in October, to help limit crowd control. Children will also receive a gift this year, in place of children’s activities.
“We’re trying to be respectful of individual feelings of COVID-19, with the increase of the delta variant,” said Pregnancy Options Executive Director Gina Little. “We will have hand sanitizer out, and have some refreshments afterwards.”
Little says 100% of registration fees go to benefit Pregnancy Options, as all of the expenses are underwritten by community partners. One thing she particularly enjoys about this event is watching the joy on participant’s faces once they cross the finish line, especially those who have set goals for themselves to participate.
“My goal is to be present when they cross that finish line, that’s really exciting for me. I love when people achieve their goals,” said Little.
Little says some tease that the ‘Run Baby Run’ is also referred to as ‘Walk Baby Walk’ or ‘Crawl Baby Crawl,’ for those who aren’t interested in running.
“It has been fun to see families come out as a group, and being able to watch generations of families, like grandma, mom, dad, and children, come together to participate as a group,” said Little. “It’s inspiring, we are so fortunate to be in this community. People care about their families so much.”
Moving into their fourth year of hosting the event, River Valley Church Pastor Mark Kenney says since they are supporters of the work Pregnancy Options does in town and have helped support financially, when Little approached him a few years ago about hosting the event, it was an easy decision to make.
“Anything we can do to help support one of the organizations we support, we love to do whatever we can to help them out,” said Kenney.
Typically, the church has several people participate in the event and help run it. Kenney says they help out in whatever way they can. He says its a fun opportunity to take part in a healthy event, all while knowing they are helping an organization that’s working really hard to help women and families, who are sometimes in difficult situations.
“We’re glad we get to host it again this year,” said Kenney. “Maybe we’ll even win the trophy.”
Though online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday, those interested can also register in person if desired on Saturday morning. T-shirts will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Little says the committee is also always looking for help with planning the event.