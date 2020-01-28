BLOOMING PRAIRIE — An early morning fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie on Tuesday has virtually hollowed out the building, although Police Chief Greg Skillestad said hopefully that residents “really want to see them rebuild quickly.”
Skillestad was called to the scene along with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the Blooming Prairie ambulance, as well as the Blooming Prairie Fire Department just after 6:10 a.m., in response to a 911-call from an employee who reported smoke coming through the floor.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters requested mutual aid from the Claremont, Geneva, Ellendale, Hayfield and Owatonna fire departments, who all brought additional water to help quell the blaze. As of noon on Tuesday, responders were still on hand trying to put out the flames.
“The bakery itself is on the main floor,” Skillestad explained, of the two-story building. “Otherwise, the basement isn’t utilized for anything. That would be either your heating or your boiler. On the upper level, there’s an apartment. That was occupied by one, but they had left for work already.”
As far as the chief knew, a second apartment at the back of the building wasn’t currently being rented out.
Skillestad reported that there had been no injuries. The employee, owner and other potential workers had been vacated and the chief said, as far as he knew, there were no guests in the building at the time. However, as the café typically opens at 6 a.m., he added that it was possible there were customers who had been evacuated as well.
He also said, in the time since he had arrived, the blaze had grown considerably to engulf the entire structure.
“When I first arrived, there was very little smoke coming out and the flames didn’t reach the upstairs. They had it all contained to the basement and the main floor itself — just the floor,” noted Skillestad. “When I arrived, there was smoke coming out of the vents and it seemed to be coming out of the windows, but now it’s grown into the apartment complex and made it all the way from the basement to the roof and into the walls.”
He added that it appeared the building’s roof had caved in. Firefighters who had begun combating the blaze inside the structure were removed and, as of noon, were continuing to douse the flames from the street.
“I did talk to the building inspector this morning and he suspected that it would be a total loss,” said Skillestad. “Due to the intensity of the flames coming through the roof here, they’re going to have to demolish this building. It’s just not going to be safe enough to utilize.”
Depending on how the rest of the day goes, the chief said responders may also have to consider collapsing the building in on itself or “pushing it in.”
“Otherwise they’re just going to keep pumping water on it,” Skillestad explained.
He added that so far the flames haven’t spread beyond the corner lot although Sportstitch, which shares a wall with The Bakery, hasn’t been left completely unscathed.
“We’re trying to save that building. It seems like they have it contained,but it looks like there’s some smoke damage that’s gone into Sportstitch," said Skillestad. “We’re really going to miss our bakery, and we really want to see our bakery reopen."