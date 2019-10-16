OWATONNA — The Owatonna Soccer Association scored a winning goal this week, claiming victory for the area youth.
After a final donation of $100,000 came in from Daikin last month, the Owatonna Soccer Association was able to tie the bow on the a new soccer complex in the city that will be able to accommodate the significant growth seen in the youth sport over the last 20 years. The finishing touches on the fields and adjoining parking lot were finished this week for what will eventually be the Daikin Soccer Complex.
“Some contributions from businesses and individuals are still coming in, but Daikin really helped us make our goal,” said Mike Keller, one of the co-chairs of the project and a member of the OSA board. “We really want to make sure we recognize everyone who made this possible and got us over our goal for fundraising.”
Keller said that it was about five years ago when the OSA realized that they needed more fields for the kids in their programs. Over the last two decades, the popularity in youth soccer has continued to boom throughout the Owatonna community, growing to more than 1,500 players participating each year.
“We were pretty tapped out because we’ve had such significant growth within the association, but it wasn’t necessarily just for games. We didn’t have anywhere to practice,” Keller explained, adding that the teams usually practice up to three times during the week as well as play a couple games. “What really kind of made it critical was when the middle school and elementary school projects were done, we lost a couple of fields with those construction projects.”
Joining forces with his co-chair Dave Furness, the two men hit the ground running to try to secure a location for the new complex as well as raise the necessary $500,000 to make the field a reality.
In May of this year, the OSA entered into an agreement with the City of Owatonna to develop the complex at the former Naas property, located just north of Rice Lake Street East and just to the east of Willow Avenue near Jaycee Park. The property had originally been purchased by the city in 2017, but the association donated $45,000 of already saved funds to the city to purchase the property.
Since then, the OSA received donations from a variety of are corporations and foundations, with major donations coming from Viracon at $25,000, the Mayo Foundation at $25,000, Gopher Sport at $40,000, the Otto Bremer Trust at $40,000, Federated Insurance at $50,000, the Wenger Foundation at $50,000, the Owatonna Foundation at $75,000, and Daikin at $100,000 — which came with the naming rights of the complex. Viracon and the Mayo Foundation will both have a small field in their name, Gopher Sport and the Otto Bremer Trust will have medium fields in their name, and the large field will be named for Federated.
“We first built the original complex near Lincoln [Elementary School] in 2000 where three-quarters of these organizations participated in through some kind of involvement and they’ve seen the success,” Keller said as one of the reasons he believes that fundraising for the complex has been so successful. “They are seeing the fruits of their original labor.”
Keller added that a large amount of donations came from individuals ranging anywhere from $50 to $15,000. Keller and his wife, Nancy, also donated at the $25,000 level.
Keller said he also believes that the community focus on wellness and youth was a big driver for inspiring people to donate, stating that very few sports promote wellness as well as soccer.
“The final piece is that we have the most diverse population of participants than any of the athletic associations in town,” Keller added, noting that the Otto Bremer Trust specifically mentioned the diversity of the program in its decision to award the OSA their grant. “I really think that struck a chord with a lot of folks.”
According to Keller, about 10% to 15% of the soccer participants are from minority communities. The OSA also provides all their fields at no cost to area Hispanic and Somali leagues, including ones from Rochester and Austin. The diversity is also reflected in the low-cost of the sport, allowing children of all financial means to be a part of the program.
“About three years ago we started this program that has been super successful called the Top Soccer Program,” added Nicole Shulz, the OSA treasurer and director of publicity. “Dave Furness heads up this program that allows kids and adults with disabilities to make a team and play soccer.”
The Top Soccer Program allows the team to travel throughout the state, serving has a “real high point” for the players according to Keller.
“We look at ourselves as the providers of all things soccer,” he added. “We want to encourage everyone, from 6-years-old to 51-years-old, to play. That’s just part of our mission.”
One of the last remaining components for the complex is for it to be officially named the Daikin Soccer Complex. Though Daikin reached the donation level that came with naming rights, the City of Owatonna recently passed a policy regarding the naming of facilities that requires a public hearing. The public hearing for the name will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Other than that, Keller said it’s simply about waiting for Minnesota weather to cooperate next spring with the hopes of putting the fields to use by April. In the meantime, the entire OSA plans to continue to celebrate the donors who made it all possible.
“I know people always say this, but I just have to reiterate: I am always blown away by the generosity of this community,” Keller said. “We didn’t get federal or state grants. These are all companies and individuals who decided to do this for our community, which is pretty cool. We set a goal and they rang the bell.”