Similar to other Steele County districts, Medford Schools' older students will start the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid model while its younger students will learn in-person.
High school students can expect to be split up into two groups by last name. Students with last names that begin with letters A through K are group one, L through Z are in group two. On Mondays and Tuesdays group one will learn in person while group two will distance learn. On Wednesdays and Thursdays the roles will be reversed, group one will participate in distance learning and group two will learn in person. On Fridays all high school students will distance learn and have the opportunity to check in with their teachers. Small group instructions and teacher planning will be reserved for Fridays.
While some surrounding high schools have chosen Wednesdays to be their all student distance learning day, Medford Schools has selected Fridays. School buildings will be deep cleaned then.
“Having three full days of letting the building sit and really have it clean would be beneficial,” Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock said.
Babcock says distance learning went well this past spring, but that students engagement started to shrink over time.
“We need to continue to look at ways to engage our students when they are distance learning,” he said.
Teachers will develop a plan that can be used for both in-person and distance learning. Both groups of students are learning the same material on the same day, regardless if they are at home or in class. The first half of classes will focus on lectures and the second half will be work time.
Currently the high school is looking into different types of teaching instructions, such as prerecording classes to present to students both at home and in-class or live streaming their classroom to distance learners, according to Babcock.
Medford High School will implementing a number of safety precautions, including the use of one-way hallways, stopping class a few minutes early to apply cleaning sprays to surfaces, alternating seating when the next class starts, keeping classroom doors open and putting social distancing signs on bathroom doors, among other precautions. More details about how exactly the school day will look are still being hammered out.
“I think overall we are in a pretty good spot,” Babcock said.
Medford Elementary Principal Josh Carlson says his school will begin the year with the in-person learning model. Like other schools in the area, flexibility is a must. Administration will continue to monitor local outbreaks with state officials and switch to a different model if necessary.
“I put flexibility as one of our key pieces to this,” Carlson said adding that more than likely they will have to make adjustments as they see what works well and what needs improvements.
Social distancing at the elementary level will be implemented when feasible and based on guidance from the state. Teachers will space desks out as best they can.
“The big piece that we've been talking about is the lunch and recess time,” Carlson said. “At this point we are looking at having that lunch delivered to the classroom as well as breakfast for those students that are interested.”
Recess will also been modified, according to Carlson. The playground will be divided into different activity zones to minimize foot traffic. Each class will have an assigned zone for the day and they will rotate through the zones.
Face masks or coverings will be required at all Medford schools. Other plans at Medford Public Schools included enhanced cleaning procedures, altered uses of space to accommodate social distancing and access to hand sanitizer throughout the building. Breakfast and lunch adjustments will be made to accommodate for a safer environment.
A brief look at Blooming Prairie’s hybrid
A previously reported, the Blooming Prairie school district will begin with an in-person model for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and a hybrid model for grades 7-12. Like Medford, the older students will be split into two groups based on their last name (Group A, A-L and Group B M-Z). Group A will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays and distance learning on Wednesdays through Fridays. Group B will distance learn Mondays through Wednesdays and attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are deep cleaning days, according to the COVID-19 handbook on the Blooming Prairie school district website.