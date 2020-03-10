OWATONNA — Members of the Mixed Roots group at Owatonna High School have been rehearsing since December for this Friday’s multicultural night, which will include informative presentations on Latinx, Somali and South Sudanese culture, a fashion show and traditional dances choreographed and performed by students.
Although the club has been hosting the event for years, this will be the first time around for teachers and new group advisors Jeremy Wood and Karen Martinez-Tinajero. In planning the event, Wood said the focus was on the Somali, South Sudanese and Latinx — a term used by the district as a non-binary alternative to Latino or Latina — communities, three of the largest student populations at the high school.
“We’ll be celebrating with informative presentations on all three of those cultures, and then we’ll have a fashion show with students demonstrating attire from their respective culture,” said Wood. “Then there will be three Somali dances and one Nuer dance — Nuer is a South Sudanese ethnicity.”
While many students already had clothing for the fashion show at home, Martinez-Tinajero added that the group also went on a day trip up to the Twin Cities to go shopping for additional attire.
“We asked what they’d be comfortable coming out in, what they’d want to showcase and once again, that was all student-led,” she added. “We did tell them that it doesn’t have to be traditional. They can bring modern wear into it. I think we’ll see some of that, too, which will be fun.”
For her part, junior Roda Aden explained that she had many basic, traditional clothes at home but had to order some of the more intricate dress that she and others will be wearing throughout the evening. She noted that one of these garments is called a dirac, a long, typically colored dress that she said is often worn to weddings and fancier events.
“For the dance, we’re wearing hindi iyo dhaqan, which you would wear to dance at weddings,” added freshman Ugbad Mohamed, who will also be emceeing the event.
As with the fashion show, Aden added that in coming up with the dance, she relied on both steps she learned at home as a child and online resources to choreograph the routine.
“The dance is basic — your mom teaches you, you learn it at a young age as a Somali kid,” she explained, “but then we also found some YouTube users from Somalia that knew Somali dance really well and picked up steps from them.”
While Martinez noted that there are roughly seven students who consistently attend meetings and help with Mixed Roots events, for this week’s multicultural night, students brought in relatives and friends to round out the celebration. After the performances, Wood explained that attendees will be invited down to the cafeteria for dinner.
“We’re having the event catered by El Rey del Taco. We’ll have some Hispanic food and an individual is going to be catering with some Somali food, as well,” he explained.
In between the dances and the meal, he also noted that there would be a designated time for Muslim guests to pray during sundown in a separate room at the school while the dinner service gets underway. With the event being open to the general public, students all noted how excited they were to share their cultures and traditions with the community.
At the club’s last dress rehearsal Monday afternoon, friends excitedly supported each runway walker and dance group as they ran through what will be the line-up Friday night.
“They gave us this chance and I thought it would be fun to teach other people about our culture and what we do,” said Aden. “I just hope people enjoy our show and enjoy the traditional food.”
Mixed Roots’ multicultural night will take place at the Owatonna High School auditorium from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13. There will also be door prizes, including T-shirts and other gear from Court Sports in Owatonna. The event is free and open to the public.