The population in southern Minnesota is growing — but not nearly fast enough to keep up with the demand for more workers.
That was the key message heard Thursday morning in downtown Owatonna, as State Demographer Susan Brower presented to a group of members with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism as a part of the Chamber Growth Breakfast series. The event, which takes place each month at Torey's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna, offers special presentations from experts around the state that directly impact the business community.
Brower's area of expertise is in demographics, specifically sharing the results of the 2020 United States Census and how the data can be used to interpret trends and nuances throughout the state and in southern Minnesota. Overall, Brower says the growth is "very stable" across the entire state.
"We see a little loss here, a little gain there, and the explosive population growth in the metro area," Brower said. Even in Steele County, Brower points out growth is specifically centered around the largest city. While the county saw a population increase of 830 people over the last decade, all but nine of that increase came in Owatonna.
While information on age demographics is expected to come out late this year, Brower did share the data collected on racial diversity that was revealed in the census. According to Brower, for the first time in the nation's history, the population of white, non-Hispanic residents are declining — including locally.
"The truth is, people are living and dying right where they have always lived," Brower said. "The decrease we are seeing is because of the white, older population."
Owatonna is on par with the national trend, seeing a decrease of 762 people who identify as white, non-Hispanic living in the city. Alternatively, the city has seen a growth of 334 residents who identify as Black or African American and a growth of 671 residents who identify as Hispanic. There has also been an increase of 491 Owatonna residents who identify as multiple race growths.
Labor force outlook
According to Brower, the better people understand aging trends, the better they will be able to understand what is happening — and going to keep happening — with the workforce. With barely more than a decade left before all workers who are a part of the baby boomer generation retire and exit the workforce, Brower said the current workforce shortage is destined to get worse.
"As the younger generations enter the workforce force, they have more opportunities all around them," Brower said, adding this will allow the up and coming workforce to make more demands and have different expectations from employers than there has been in the past. "There is going to be more and more power in the hands of employees … We're 10 years away, it's coming. What we are seeing now is likely our reality for the foreseeable future."
Unfortunately, Brower says there just simply are not a lot of options for "fixing" the workforce shortage. Because population growth showing in the census data is primarily due to births occurring over the past decade, Brower says the best options for businesses is to begin investing in automated technology wherever they can, even if the price is a bit steep. She also recommends businesses that need people to fill desk jobs consider the flexibility of allowing employees to work remote, as the COVID-19 pandemic revealed to many people that they prefer a work-from-home option.
"Pay attention to what the employees want, because it's easier for them to walk," Brower said.
While enticing more people to relocate to the community is also an option, Brower said communities like Faribault are a good example of how to do exactly that. Rice County was in the top 15 counties to see a noticeable population growth over the last 10 years, and Brower says their job market is likely part of the reason why.
"Faribault has had some good job growth that is really diverse," Brower said. "A lot of the times communities like this are pulling people in who first stop in the [Twin Cities]."
Chamber President Brad Meier says it is always good to have examples of how other communities are going about attracting new workers, and though Brower's message may have seemed a bit bleak, he believes Owatonna is going in the right direction.
"I think this confirms what we already know — that if we're going to grow it's going to be challenging," Meier said. "We are going to have to be really competitive in the marketplace — in southern Minnesota and in the Midwest — and we are going to have to have things people want in our community and the jobs people want."
Meier says he believes Owatonna already offers a diverse selection of jobs, both white- and blue-collar, and the the census data shows the diversity in the city is already growing.