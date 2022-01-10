A Blooming Prairie man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly wrote checks to his own children from his father's bank account.
Abraham Lawrence Lysne, 48, was charged by summons Friday in Steele County District Court with one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that allegedly took place in June.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 21 a MNPrairie Adult Protection case worker met with Douglas Lysne and his daughter to discuss possible financial exploitation of Douglas, specifically regarding two checks made out for $12,222.22 each to two Abraham Lysne's children, Douglas' grandchildren.
According to court documents, Abraham Lysne was named power of attorney for his father, who had been diagnosed in 2008 with cognitive memory loss, and authority over his banking transactions. The statutory power of attorney form stated Douglas did not authorize any of the assigned attorney(s)-in-fact to make gifts to themselves or anyone they had an obligation to support. Douglas signed the form in March 2018.
Douglas acknowledged he had grandchildren and said he had not given them gifts of money, according to the report. The case worker reportedly provided Douglas with copies of the checks and Douglas stated the handwriting was not his and identified it as "Abe's."
On Aug. 12, a case worker and a Steele County Sheriff's deputy met with Abraham Lysne to discuss the financial discrepancies in his father's checking account. Lysne reportedly said he found three blank checks signed by his father and that his children "never received anything from Douglas their whole lives prior to this." According to court records, Lysne admitted to writing two checks for $12,222.22 each to his two children from his father's account. The checks were cashed and no attempt was made to pay the money back by Lysne, according to the report.
On Dec. 6, a deputy met with Douglas Lysne's daughter who reportedly confirmed her father's diagnosis and said she noticed the transactions in her father's account after the checks were cashed on July 13. She allegedly said Abrahama Lysne had also been taking cash out of the account.
Lysne's first court appearance is scheduled for March 7.