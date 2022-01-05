It can be easy to assume a life without televisions or radios might be pretty dull, but Sister Anita Smíšek, OP, could tell you otherwise.
Smíšek, 80, a lifelong music teacher, singer, organist-choir director and descendant of one of the “Foundational Musical Families,” delved deep into the history of immigrants that came from the farming villages and towns of Southern Bohemia. She found they brought their love of music with them, and singing music made the hard work of clearing trees, building homes and creating farms bearable in the “Big Woods” of south central Minnesota in the late 19th century.
“The influence of music making is great, particularly when one realizes there was no radio, no television,” said Smíšek. “Outside of work, the social life of every village involved music making and dancing in the old country. That’s what they brought here. The buildings that were important in every one of these communities were the dance halls, where people met and could enjoy one another and romances flourished. It was a good healthy place.”
She spent numerous hours during 1973 to 1976 interviewing musicians who were active or in retirement, family members, relatives and friends, gathering photos and surveying old issues of the New Prague Times for information. After presenting her findings to the Czech Heritage Club in 2018, Smíšek said many attendees urged her to write all the information down for others to view. New Prague native and writer John Chromý offered to help her write/organize the information into a book.
“That was the pitch I needed,” said Smíšek of Chromý’s offer to help. “We started sharing files, and I was able to start adding information. It was exciting to work with somebody who appreciated what I’d done and had great interest in it himself.”
The book, “Minnesota’s ‘Big Woods’ Musicians,” is a narrative on the rich tradition of music in the culture and life of the people who emigrated from South Bohemia to the communities in and around New Prague. It was researched and authored by Smíšek, with narrative assistance provided from Chromý.
Delaying the project from the 70s to today, Smíšek says, was actually a blessing in disguise. It allowed her to dig into information a little deeper, and add more about the fourth and fifth generations.
Her research was guided by one photo she came across in 1973. The photo hung on the walls in Bartyzal’s Bar for years and was given to Smíšek when she began her research. She said that photo was a goldmine for her in her studies. In the image, she saw her great grandfather, Matěj Herda, as a young man of 35 holding his tuba. She worked hard to identify the rest of his musical companions.
“I was amazed, I was never led down a wrong path,” said Smíšek of how the photo led her research. “It became very real for me. Because I did this research in 73, there were still people living with personal experiences of their oldest ancestors. They weren’t just talking about a memory, they knew them. To do that today would be a very different story.”
A former Minnesota resident of Lonsdale, New Prague and Faribault, Smíšek now resides in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Music is something that has been present in Smíšek’s life since she was a young child, experiences she credits for the idea to research music in the Czech culture. While in college to obtain her master’s degree, Smíšek said her professor had her do research on her native background. For Smíšek, that was the moment of reclaiming the “very unique gift” that Czech music was to her, her family and her community.
“My mother kept alive that love of Czech music. She was a singer, piano player and organist in Lonsdale,” said Smíšek, recalling fond memories of her childhood. “I have grown up realizing I wanted to give back to my culture in this area of Minnesota.”
Special stories
Through the extensive research Smíšek uncovered, she found that every family’s story was special. She said it has meant a lot to her to finally put her research and notes into written form and to be able to use many of the photos that were given and shared with her. In her eyes, the photos help bring the history alive. She tried her best to keep them as large as she could, so readers can have a realistic view of the hardworking, music-loving folks.
Smíšek said it was important for her to add as much information about the continuing music makers today, as it was a “wonderful surprise” for her to discover that most of the music making today contains somebody from those original families.
“The tradition was so strong, and someone was very influenced in the family to keep it up,” said Smíšek. “These were farmers, and they somehow managed, because of their great love of music, to play these many dances in the surrounding areas, and sometimes further. The togetherness meant so much to them.”
She adds the growth and development of radio stations was an important part of the development of music making in Minnesota, as stations like KDHL and KCHK became important promoters of the music.
Through the book, Smíšek believes she has awakened an interest in family history, and hopes it opens the eyes of each community through the unique gift musicians contributed to their social life and community life. She made a very strong point of including women musicians in families, as in the early years, it wasn’t very common for women to be given public notice as music makers.
Growing up in a home the oldest of four children, Smíšek feels thankful for her parents’ acceptance and never making her feel less because she was a women. She was able to work alongside her father outside and mother inside.
Smíšek says she is especially grateful for Chromý and his help in establishing the story. After hearing her presentation years back, Chromý said he was excited to hear all of the information most in the area did not know. He was all for helping her organize the information and to write the narrative, as all of the information disappears and is gone forever if it is not preserved.
“I am, one, amazed with all of the information, two, I learned so much about music in families and their contributions, and three, I was really thrilled with all of the photos in the book, all of the bands, orchestras and Czech dancing groups. It’s really an amazing book, and I am proud to help her,” said Chromý of his experience.
Of Smíšek, Chromý commends her full-of-life personality, still going strong at 80 years old. He added the book is a gift to the Czech communities of Lonsdale, Veseli, New Prague, Montgomery and the people in those areas. Third and fourth generations likely don’t know much of the information in the book, so Chromý feels its a great gift to the community.