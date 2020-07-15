It has been a number of years since the building sitting on the corner of Bridge and Oak has housed a business, but two prominent downtown developers have set out to change that.
Redline Development Group, comprised of Darrien Stadheim, of Stadheim Properties, and Scott Mohs, of Mohs Contracting, has redeveloped a number of buildings along the river downtown — most notably the popular Mineral Springs Brewery and Bellebrook Boutique — and 202 Bridge Street is among its latest ventures. Originally built more than 100 years ago as a hotel, Stadheim and Mohs plan to fully refurbish the structure and provide both retail and office space.
“We really wanted to keep it up because it’s a neat building, but it will need an extensive remodel,” said Stadheim. “There is an addition on the west end that we’re going to take down, but we’ll be keeping the original structure of 8,000-square-feet on two levels.”
According to Mohs, this particular project has been something they have been working on for a handful of years.
“We want to be a part of making Owatonna something better,” Mohs said. “It’s always nice to see existing buildings be renovated and brought back to life and be useful again, and this one has sat empty for a number of years.”
Stadheim said that the building was originally built in the 1800s for about $10,000 price tag, a figure the development group has already surpassed by more than 10 times. Prior to the acquisition, the second floor of the building housed residential apartments. Though the main floor has been vacant since the early 2000s, Stadheim said that the last occupant was TGI Freitags – a furniture rental store.
The vision for the future of the building no longer includes residential space on the second floor, but instead office space that would share common areas such as break and board rooms.
“There is definitely a demand in Owatonna and a lot of inquiries for spaces like that which are otherwise kind of difficult to provide,” Stadheim said. “We will be testing the market a little bit with the upper level, but I think we will be pleasantly surprised by it.”
As for the main floor, Stadheim was happy to announce they’ve signed a lease with the owners of Graif Clothing in Mankato. The Owatonna location will be the business’ second. Graif Clothing specializes in men’s clothes as well as tuxedo rentals, but also offers a selection of women’s clothing.
“We’ve had a large following in Owatonna for several years, so it felt right,” said Matt and Marissa Brostrom, owners of Graif Clothing. “We did our research and have been hearing from several people that there’s really nowhere in Owatonna to buy a men’s shirt, so we couldn’t be more happy to come to Owatonna and be a part of the community.”
It has been a number of years since Owatonna has had a men’s clothing store following the closure of St. Clair’s for Men in 2015 after 125 years in business. Stadheim said that he is looking forward to helping bring what he calls a “men’s boutique” back to the Owatonna market.
“This is a hole in the community that we need back,” Stadheim said. “They have a great business with everything from their tux rentals to higher end clothes to everyday apparel, we are excited to have them here.”
While Redline will not be using historical funds to remodel the downtown building, Stadheim said that they will be using a lot of the same “historical cosmetic detail” for the final design. This will include re-installing the original windows that are currently boarded up along Oak Avenue.
“We will be adding a few windows, too, to make it all a little more attractive,” Stadheim said. “It will be a whole new sight and an anchoring of what’s to come.”
Though Stadheim is remaining close to his chest with the details, he said that this project will be the first of a “much larger potential project” that’s being teased alongside the banners of the 202 Bridge Street building.
“There has been a lot of effort from so many parties, including from the city, to get downtown redeveloped and improved,” Stadheim said. “Everybody is putting forth a lot of effort to try to improve some of the gateway to downtown and along the river.”
Mohs echoed Stadheim’s excitement, adding that this project is just the beginning.
“It’s been a number of years in the making of trying to make that river walk and pathway area something a little more special for Owatonna,” Mohs said. “This is hopefully the start of a lot of cool things to take place.”
Stadheim said that they aim to have Graif Clothing moved in to the location by November, with the office spaces opening up on the upper level by spring 2021.