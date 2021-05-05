A successful campaign from Owatonna High School student Reegan Lindholm has earned her the state secretary role in the Minnesota Association of Student Councils Executive Committee.
The high school sophomore has been involved in student government from a young age, participating in her middle school’s council. Lindholm made the natural progression to state secretary following an election and after having served as a member at-large on the association's Executive Board.
“I knew that (the secretary position) was in charge of the social media and the websites, and the communication overall,” Lindholm said. “Communication is one of my favorite things ... just to communicate and be the voice for council.”
Lindholm applied for the seat about a month before the association's state convention on April 18. She chose a few people to help her with her campaign, wrote a speech and shared her motivations to run so when she arrived, others would already know who she was. Other students also made their own case for their election to the executive committee. Following a speech by candidates, members elected her into the secretary position.
“I was absolutely overjoyed,” Lindholm said about finding out she had been elected. “Since I was already a member at-large, I was sitting up with the old Exec Board, and so they all already knew who won, so when I got up, they all gave me handshakes, it was an experience that I will never forget.”
Last year’s state convention was canceled and this year's state convention was the first time in over a year OHS Student Council members were able to attend an in-person event, according to Lindholm. Approval was finally granted for a few representatives from each school to attend the in-person event.
“It was really cool to see all the schools come together back for that,” Lindholm said.
Members of the board are responsible for planning all the state level conferences, such as the summer leadership meeting, fall leadership meeting and the end of the year state convention. They also coordinate a statewide service project, according to Lindholm.
As secretary, Lindholm will keep accurate meeting minutes, deliver timely messages to council, act as a communications liaison between council and faculty, work with social media, the website and emails. She will assist in leading sessions at the state council events. The board as a whole will discuss issues related to school and bring those ideas to the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals for further consideration between students and Minnesota principals.
Executive committee responsibilities were transferred over to the new Executive Board on Thursday, May 6, Lindholm said. The newly elected group of students will meet with the old Executive Board at Bethel College. The transition marks an exciting accomplishment for Lindholm, who has always been passionate about Student Council. Student Council has been a space where Lindholm can be her authentic self, take action on important issues and plan events for others, she said.
While only a sophomore at the moment, Lindholm has given her future career some thought. Currently she is leaning toward something in the criminology field. The career would allow her to explore her interest in science and criminal justice. While this field isn’t serving in a government role, the skills learned in Student Council will likely help in the criminal justice and criminology field. Transferable skills include paying attention to details, communication and writing reports among others, she said.
Lindholm will continue to be a member on the OHS Student Council, while taking on the new responsibilities of her latest role very soon.
“I’m very excited about what the future holds for Student Council,” Lindholm said.