When it comes to plants and flowers, Amy Rieck has gardening in her DNA.
Growing up as a member of the Souba Greenhouse family, Rieck said she remembers a lot of hard work but even more fun.
“I just love the smell of dirt, the greenhouse and the colors of the flowers,” Rieck said. “It’s really kind of engrained now into who I am.”
After spending her life in the greenhouse world, Rieck has become the newest member of the downtown Owatonna business owner family, purchasing Cedar Floral only two weeks ago. Though she is still fresh in her role as the owner, Rieck managed the flower shop for the last year and a half and worked there as a floral designer for four years prior.
“It was an offer that was laid out on the table to me and I decided I think I really want this,” Rieck said about her new business venture. “We’ve been pretty busy, so that’s good. It’s the holiday season so that’s helpful when it comes to sales, so we’ll see what happens come next year. Hopefully everything will continue to expand and grow.”
Though Rieck said she loved everything about growing up with a family-run greenhouse, flowers have always been her passion. She remembers vividly when she was a preteen getting sucked into a floral shop supply store at a greenhouse show for over an hour.
“I just got lost in the aisle putting together a floral arrangement,” she said. “When my mom came back for me, she kind of laughed and said ‘I guess we have to buy that now.’”
One of the things that draws Rieck to flowers more than other plants is the ability to bring the cheerfulness of the outdoors in. She said now more than ever, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is feeling people need that little extra joy on their tables or in their homes.
“Anything that’s brightly colored – yellow or orange – is going to make you smile,” Rieck said. “Of course this season is Christmas so everything is green, red and white, but that smell of the pine greens we have is awesome – just that smell alone helps really make this season.”
While some may have their reserves about purchasing a business during the pandemic, Rieck said the floral business has remained strong during 2020. She suspects the success may largely be due to the lack of travel families can do safely, specifically for funerals.
“A lot of family members have been unable to travel to come to funerals, which is hard because they want something there to represent them,” Rieck said. “People are also ordering more when it comes to just not being able to see their mom or wanting that floral arrangement in their own home.”
Moving forward, Rieck said there is still a lot left to be seen as far as how the business will unfold now that it is in her hands with the genetic green thumbs. While she is confident she will stick with the already well-established name of Cedar Floral, Rieck said she is keeping her options open as far as how else she hopes to make the flower shop her own.
“I feel really blessed to be a small business owner and I am really enjoying being a part of that downtown business group,” Rieck said. “I think it will be good and a good year coming up.”