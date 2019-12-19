OWATONNA — Why are millennials so disloyal? Why don’t millennials respect their elders? Why is it just impossible to turn millennials into good, long-term employees?
These are just a sample of the 14 millennial myths that Becki Tindall is out to bust. Throughout her career, Tindall has worked in a variety of multi-generational workplaces including schools, colleges, and manufacturing and has been at Federated Insurance since 2000. Since 2004, Tindall has been a supervisor at Federated in addition to facilitating classes in the Federated Learning Center on generational difference.
On Thursday, Tindall brought her expertise in the form of a mini-workshop to participants of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Business Bootcamp. During the session, which was set up as a roundtable discussion, Tindall discussed the art of hiring, on-boarding, and retaining those born from 1983 to 2002.
“If managed properly, they will be the highest performing generation in history,” Tindall asserted. “They are not afraid to make mistakes. They’ll try something because they know it will be fixed eventually.”
According to Tindall, the way millennials were brought up surrounded by highly involved parents and teachers, the generation tends to require a bit more attention than some of their predecessors in the workplace. Stating that she will often hear complaints that millennials “start one day and are gone the next,” she suggests that those managing and supervising millennials be extra attentive during the on-boarding process.
“I stay in close touch with my millennial staff for the first six months or year that they start,” Tindall explained. “I check up on them, ask them how they’re doing, I keep a file on them with a lot of information about them so that I know their kids’ names and their pet’s name. They need to feel that you care about them.”
To go along with how to get more longevity out of a millennial employee, Tindall said that it’s important for people to realize that the generation looks at their work-life relationship quite differently than the generations before them. Where the builder/traditional generation were concerned about physiological needs such as food, water, and safety, and the baby boomers strive for a sense of belonging, millennials have a greater level of self-actualizations that drives them to achieve their full potential, including creative activities.
“They think about how the workplace fits into their lives, not how their lives fit into the workplace,” she explained. “For millennials it’s about fulfilling their needs and living their purpose.”
Though Tindall states that supervising millennials is absolutely different than supervising boomers, mainly due to the amount of attention and direction they require when first beginning a new job, she adds that for the right person it is an extremely rewarding role to have.
“I love it,” she laughed. “I would adopt them all if I could.”
The Business Bootcamp series focuses on small business needs. The event is held once a month in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library.