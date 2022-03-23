After nearly a decade of bringing veterans together — alongside their friends and neighbors — to relish in an opportunity for camaraderie and fellowship, the organization behind these monthly events has decided to formally dissolve.
On March 8, the Owatonna Veterans Roundtable Board voted to immediately terminate operations. Founded in 2013, the organization had a mission to hear and video the stories of area veterans from all branches of the military, as told by the veterans themselves.
While the decision was difficult to come to, board members Dick Baumer and Rich Quiring agreed it was necessary following the way the world and society changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When COVID first hit, our last event was in spring 2020, and then we figured we would try to start again in the fall," Baumer said. "Well, everything was so up in the air that year with Thanksgiving coming and things shutting down again and people being gone for the holidays — we knew it was going to be difficult to get an audience."
Baumer said, as thing continued to progress during the pandemic, the board quickly realized that things just weren't the same. A majority of their audience at the monthly presentations were people ages 60 and up, which were the most susceptible group to COVID-19. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna — which had been the venue for the roundtable throughout the years — was also having a hard time getting people to come back to service. People were staying home, including the very veterans the group was hoping would come speak.
"Nothing goes on forever, and life doesn't stay the same," Quiring said. "Time marches on, and things change."
Quiring said the Board continued to meet almost monthly, but during the March meeting, it was unanimous — it was time to move on.
"Even one of our original founders, Dave Thomas, agreed it was probably time to hang it all up," Baumer said. "Attitudes have changed during the course of COVID, and the ability to find people in town willing to speak was getting really difficult. Not to mention, it wouldn't be fair to have a veteran come share their story to an empty room. These were all things we just couldn't overcome."
Thomas, however, is in good spirits about the operations coming to an end. He said over the course of eight active years of the roundtable, the group has managed to accomplish everything he and his best friend, Roy Collett, set out to do in 2013.
"We fulfilled our mission," Thomas said, noting the vision of sharing veterans' stories and giving a sense of unity in the community. "We had 60-plus presentations, and I am really proud."
Over the years, the roundtable hosted veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as those deployed in peacetime to various areas of the world to serve in a plethora of missions. The also had historians present on areas where they had become experts, and even a local artist who sought to bring veterans' stories to life through pencil sketches.
For Thomas, however, some of his favorite stories were from a few of the most unexpected places. From a man who watched the bombings of Pearl Harbor from his hillside home as a small boy, only to later become a colonel in the U.S. Army, to a Liz Wall Strohfus, an American aviator from Faribault who was a pioneering member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots during WWII, those unique stories remain with Thomas to this day.
"Those events were well attended," Thomas said, though he added he wasn't surprised, as the initial meeting years ago to see if anyone would want a local roundtable garnered more than 50 interested parties.
Though the roundtable, as Owatonna has known it, is officially put on the shelf, Baumer said there is always an option for someone new to come along and start it up again.
"Myself and others from the board would certainly be available to give advice and support to anyone who may be interested," Baumer said.