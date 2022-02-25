Music has a long history of bringing members of Steele County together in unique and special ways. This is particularly true for the annual Hometown Sampler concert series, which is back for it’s 28th year, and organizers are hoping to once again exceed their goal of raising $27,000 for Community Pathways of Steele County.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and overall the staff, volunteers and musicians are thrilled the event will be back this year with many familiar faces, according to Sampler Committee member Shelby Duckworth.
“Mile 5 is coming back this year, which a lot of people are excited about. The community loves these young men who basically grew up on the stage together,” Duckworth said. “A lot of people dedicate many hours to making this event a success. It’s very near and dear to the hearts of all.”
Dave Otto and John Havelka will return with their comedic personalities to emcee the event, and Bad Tangerines, The Gogs and Turn the Page will also be taking the stage next weekend at the Little Theatre of Owatonna to kick off the Sampler, which is the first of a month-long effort to raise funds and food for the local food shelf — the Marketplace at Community Pathways.
Though Dom Korbel’s position as executive director of Community Pathways is relatively new, he is still humbled and blown away by the support the local community gives not only his organization, but many throughout Owatonna and the county.
“This is my first time being a part of the Sampler, but I have been blown away by the level of generosity in the community,” Korbel said. “It’s not just the Sampler, but it’s throughout the entire month of March. It’s unprecedented and unbelievable to me, and I am continuously thankful for all of the support.”
Each year, the Hometown Sampler takes place during the first weekend of March. Not only is it a standalone fundraiser for the food shelf, it’s also a way to begin Minnesota FoodShare Month. Each March, hundreds of food shelves across the state participate in the efforts to raise funds and food to be eligible for the proportional match.
“Every dollar we raise and every pound of food we collect throughout the month of March helps us for the proportional matching through Minnesota FoodShare,” Korbel said. “What we get back from that organization is dependent on what we are able to bring together locally.”
Since its inception in 1982, Minnesota FoodShare has donated more than $18 million through the FoodFund to other Minnesota food shelves and pantries. Many nonprofit organizations see a slow down on donations following the holiday season. These efforts inspire many communities to get back in the giving spirit to support and advocate for their own communities, according to the March Campaign website.
“The importance of this month starts with the Sampler, but it doesn’t end there,” Korbel said. “The hope is people will continue to talk about the importance of donating, and people will want to get involved and go back to their homes or businesses and continue to help in the efforts for more long-term solutions to food needs in our communities.”
The Hometown Sampler will kick off its concert series at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Saturday performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission of food and monetary donations will be accepted at the door.