The number of drivers ignoring the red flashing stop arm on school buses in Owatonna has been abnormally high this school year.
There have been nine reports of vehicles passing a stopped school bus since school began three weeks ago, according to Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier.
“One is too many, there are just too many opportunities for students to get hurt with this kind of violation,” Rethemeier said. “This number is really high and not OK.”
At the Owatonna Bus Company, General Manager and longtime bus driver Steve Hale said the staff is both alarmed and perplexed on what to do regarding this trend in disregarding the school bus stop arm law.
"We don't quite know what approach to take other than say we wish it wasn't happening," Hale said, adding that all the company can do is continue to report the violations and provide video surveillance to law enforcement. "As a school bus driver, it's probably one of my biggest nightmares to have a student hit in the vicinity of the bus. For obvious reasons it would just be a horrible thing to have happen, so what we're really trying to do in reporting these violations is to create awareness - it is very difficult to get that word out."
While Rethemeier said he is not aware of any injuries caused by a motorist illegally passing a school bus, the recent close calls where a vehicle has passed a school bus on the right while its stop arm was extended are a call for concern that have promoted more public education. In a recent incident, a motorist passed a school bus on the right side as the driver was opening the door for a student to exit. Rethemeier said he hopes law enforcement can ensure the driver who violates the law knows that it won't be tolerated.
“Sometimes I think people just don’t know what to do,” Rethemeier said about why drivers are continually violating laws surrounding school buses. “I don’t know if they panic or what and they just go through it, but it’s important to make sure everyone is aware of the violation.”
In Minnesota, drivers are required to stop at least 20-feet from a school bus displaying flashing red lights and a stop arm. During this sequence, Rethemeier said no vehicle is allowed to pass a school bus on either the right or left – including oncoming traffic. Vehicles are to remain stopped until the bus driver retracts the stop arm and the lights are no longer flashing. During a flashing amber sequence – when the yellow signals are flashing – no vehicle is allowed to pass or attempt to pass a school bus on the right-hand, passenger’s side. Rethemeier said motorists need to take the amber signals as a warning that the school bus will be extending the stop arm shortly.
“This is really important because kids are going to be getting on or off the bus,” Rethemeier said. “When you see the amber flashing sequence, know that the bus is going to be putting out their red lights and the stop sign soon and start using caution.”
Penalties for these violations range from misdemeanor to gross misdemeanor and the fine for not stopping for a school bus stop arm is $500.