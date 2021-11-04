A Blooming Prairie woman has been charged after a man fell off the golf cart she was allegedly driving while drunk in June.
Krystin Nicole Dyche, 33, was charged in Steele County District Court on Wednesday with two felony counts of criminal vehicle operation that resulted in substantial bodily harm while she was under the influence of alcohol. She is also facing one misdemeanor DWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Blooming Prairie police were notified just before 1 a.m. on June 5 of a man who had fallen from a golf cart and was unconscious. The officer recognized the injured man, who was now conscious, as Brandon Goff and the woman with him as Dyche, according to the report. There was reportedly a pool of blood on Second Avenue NE and blood on the back of Goff’s head. Goff allegedly said he was feeling dizzy, that he felt pressure in his head and that he lost consciousness when he fell.
Dyche reportedly told the officer that Goff was intoxicated and that was the reason he fell off the back of the golf cart while she was driving.
While talking with Dyche, the officer reported she had slurred speech and glassy/watery eyes. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, Dyche allegedly said she had drank two vodka drinks and half a beer since 3 p.m. The officer conducted standardized field sobriety tests, which Dyche failed, and collected a breath sample that read a 0.122 BAC, according to the report. Dyche was arrested without incident and brought to the Owatonna Hospital to have a blood sample for chemical analysis collected via a search warrant.
Police later met with a witness to the incident, who stated they saw Goff fall straight back from the golf cart onto the road and the cart did not stop until someone yelled, “man down,” according to the complaint.
Dyche’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.