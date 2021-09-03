When driving on Highway 218 through Blooming Prairie, the massive field of bright pink flags is hard to miss. Each flag represents a person or family who has been affected by cancer, and the raising of the flags signifies the beginning of what is one of the largest fundraising weekends the small town has.
Cheri Krejci has been a prominent member of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group for more than 17 years. When she was first involved, she and other members had no idea it would turn into today's success.
Eunice Coughlin was 80 years old when she watched the Eagles Cancer Telethon and realized that there was no representation in the Blooming Prairie area. She had family members and friends who had been affected by cancer, and decided it was up to her to do something about it.
That first year, the group raised $1800 and donated it to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.
"It's grown wildly from there," Krejci said. "A couple of years ago, we raised over $100,000 over the weekend."
Friday will kickoff the 20th anniversary of the group's annual two-day fundraiser, including a live auction, bingo, and a 5K. Last year, due to COVID-19, the auction had to be canceled. Krejci recalled the disappointment of many, but said everyone is excited that the big event was able to come back this year.
Krejci is confident that this year the group will exceed the goal of having raised $1 million over the last two decades of fundraising. She said when this amount is reached, they may have a special surprise in store for the event attendees.
The money raised over the weekend, along with funds raised at all other events the group hosts, is donated to local cancer research organizations such as the Eagles Telethon for Cancer Research, Hormel Institute in Austin, and the University of Minnesota Cancer Research Center.
Money is also dedicated to the Community Fund, which is put back into the community and surrounding areas to assist families fighting cancer in the regions that aren't covered by insurance, such as gift cards for gas, utility bills and meals.
This year, the auction will feature many notable items for sale, all made possible through community donations. One such is a two-night stay in Waco, Texas, near the Magnolia Silos; a popular destination for events, dining, and shopping. Airline tickets are included as well as a $250 Visa card for a car rental. There are also many smaller items, including baked and canned goods, quilts, tools, and so much more. There are over 100 items to be auctioned off each night.
"There's something for everybody and a wide variety," Krejci said. "Men, women and kids will be able to find something to enjoy."
Throughout the years, Krejci has been impressed by the successful turnout of nearly all the events the group has hosted.
"We are always game for a new idea," Krejci said. "We couldn't do what we do if it weren't for the support of all the generous people."