The Mayo Clinic Health System is in the process of setting up drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 in communities across southern Minnesota. For patients who have called ahead and gone through a phone screening, the method is available in Fairmont, Mankato and Rochester, with locations in New Prague and Owatonna in the works. Mayo clinicians are also now requesting that patients call ahead to schedule any medical visit, in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)