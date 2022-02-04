Some people find peace and solace in a good movie, a book, taking a walk, or simply sitting in silence. For one Owatonna man, he says he finds his peace and clarity in painting after making the choice to rid his life of television, the internet and his stereo nearly a decade ago.
Working as the chef at Spare Time Entertainment in Owatonna for eight to 12 hours a day, Gar Olson reported that he hears plenty of noise and cooks enough at work that he doesn’t need it in his home, which is one reason why he has turned the kitchen in his home into his studio space.
“I paint and I read,” Olson said. “I get enough noise and excitement at work, so I appreciate the quiet of home. Painting is kind of my therapy.”
Olson has had his artwork shown in group exhibits at the Owatonna Arts Center and the Owatonna Hospital. Currently, his work is on display at the Arts Center for a solo exhibition. He said this is the second time he’s had a solo show, the first being late last year at the Albert Lea Art Center.
“[Artistic Director Silvan Durben] asked me to be a one man show and I was pretty jazzed about that,” Olson said. “But I hadn’t painted anything in December, and he wanted all new pieces for the show, so I finished 17 paintings in 20 days.”
Olson said he was able to complete this feat by only dedicating three hours to his art at a time. He said if he’s not finished the work and happy with it within that amount of time, he rarely returns to it and is not afraid to throw something away and start again.
Olson’s father was an artist who specialized in drawing wildlife with colored pencils, and they often made art together throughout his childhood. Olson admits he didn’t take art too seriously until his daughter got him into a Bob Ross class for Father’s Day one year.
“I got hooked,” Olson said. “That taught me technique, and I believe if you can learn any technique, you can be an artist. Anyone can be an artist.”
Olson uses different mediums, canvases and techniques. He will use traditional canvas, paper, tea bags, and most recently he has begun painting scenes on pumpkin seeds, which he laughingly calls “Art for Ants.”
His art on display at the Arts Center consists of mixed media paintings of horses, popular Minnesota figures, different interpretations of the iconic Michelangelo's "David" and more.
“Gar is more than the chef at Spare Time. He is not only a culinary genius, but also a wonderfully creative painter,” said Durben. “He is always trying new media, techniques and unusual surfaces to paint on, like tea bags and pumpkin seeds. He has a lot of fun making art.”
Though Olson doesn’t consider himself a “horse guy,” he has recently taken an interest in the animal to experiment with different styles of art using pen and ink, exploring the versatility of drawing the muscles in the face and cheeks. He has explored this style with a fellow local artist who has mentored him for several years.
“Horses are simple, but engaging subjects,” Olson said. “A handful of pieces in this show are heads and necks, but I’ve recently begun to explore their whole bodies with the different muscles and definitions.”
Olson’s painting exhibition opens Sunday, Feb. 6. A reception will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. His art will be on display in the Arts Center throughout the month of February. Refreshments will be provided during the reception, but the public is always welcome to stop by the Arts Center to see his art during normal business hours.