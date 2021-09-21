First built in 1989, the playground at Lake Kohlmier is the oldest in Owatonna. This year, thanks mainly to the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant, the playground and park are getting an update. The improvements will be inclusive and meet ADA standards so all children will be able to play together.
“The new play area equipment and park amenities at Lake Kohlmier Beach will create a vibrant, fun, and overall positive park experience for families,” said Jenna Tuma, director of parks and recreation for Owatonna. “The space is transforming from outdated equipment with overgrown landscaping to a fun and welcoming space.”
Tuma went on to say that the voices of the community calling for updates to this park have been heard, and it’s anticipated that the park will see much more use from people. She also thanked Lowe’s for selecting Owatonna for this grant.
This grant comes as a celebration from Lowe’s for their 100th anniversary as a business. According to their website, the company chose 100 community improvement projects in 36 states. Owatonna was the only city selected in Minnesota.
Together with the Lowe’s funds, a grant has been given from Steele County Recreation and a memorial donation in memory of Alex and Levi (Steward) Bauer.
Three picnic tables will be added with the new playground equipment, a new grill, and a drinking fountain, complete with a doggy drinker on the bottom. The lake and park sit on one of Owatonna’s most heavily trafficked trails, and many people walk and bike with their canine friends, making this a welcome addition.
Four Lowe’s volunteers, along with the parks and rec crew, came out to the park Tuesday to get started on removing the old equipment.
Rock Hafstad, the park foreman, said that, on average, an updating project such as this takes about two to four weeks. They estimate the project will be completed by Oct. 31. He said having a talented and experienced crew helps move the project along as smoothly as expected.
“While the playground has maintained safety standards, there’s no denying it looks outdated," said Mike Klein, one of the maintenance workers for Owatonna parks and rec.
Like the one at Lake Kohlmier, playgrounds used to be made with treated wood that is no longer used. Today, the equipment is made of molded plastics and aluminum.
“It’s fun to be able to get outside and help do some of the demo and tearing old equipment down,” said Matt McLaughlin, one of the Lowe’s volunteers. “We have another day planned to come out here and help with the landscaping once all of the new equipment is installed.”
The quartet of volunteers agreed that the updates to the park would be significant for the kids and families in the community, saying that it’s been a pleasure to work outside and help make a difference for the community.
“Owatonna does a great job with our park systems,” said Martha Loven, another volunteer. “It is nice to have new equipment, and kids will want to get outside to play and enjoy something new.”
Mary Jo Knudson of Owatonna Parks and Rec said that being selected for the Lowe’s 100 Hometown project is a fantastic opportunity for the community. She also said it would be great to have a park by the lake that is accessible and inclusive for everyone.
While all of the parks and playgrounds are inspected monthly, the crew would like to remind the community that in the event they notice something amiss with any of the playgrounds, a report can be made by calling 507-444-4321.