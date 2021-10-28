One year ago, the city of Owatonna did not have a single inclusive playground throughout its 35-park system.
After a special ribbon cutting Wednesday, that number is now two.
Members of the Owatonna City Council, Parks and Recreation Department and staff members of the local Lowe's store celebrated the impressive turnaround of the project along the shores of Lake Kohlmier. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Lowe's 100 Hometowns program, the 35-year-old playground next to the beach received a complete upgrade, allowing children of all abilities to play together.
"Not only is this a playground, but it's an inclusive playground," said Councilor Kevin Raney. "It's going to reach every person in our community, and that's an exciting thing. It was great to get the grant, but to also make it inclusive … that's another win for the community."
The inclusive playground structure, which replaced Owatonna's oldest playground, is the second of two inclusive playgrounds within Owatonna. The We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, a grassroots effort that began in 2017, officially opened to the public in July at Manthey Park with a huge community celebration and inaugural baseball game on the miracle field.
One week later, the city was notified they had been selected as a part of the special Lowe's program — the only project in Minnesota to receive part of the $10 million commitment the company made to give back to the communities Lowe's serves.
"It's easy in the corporate world to forget about the people in their communities, but obviously Lowe's stepped up in a great way by providing this," Raney said.
The old structure at Lake Kohlmier had limited features and was not ADA accessible, which the city detailed extensively in their project proposal when applying for the Lowe's program. The area now has not only the new playground equipment, but updated fall protection, new sidewalks and updated amenities, including accessible picnic tables and grill, a fountain and walkways.
"The new play area equipment and park amenities at Lake Kohlmier Beach are designed to create an inviting, fun and positive park experience for families," said Jenna Tuma, director of Parks and Recreation.
Aside from the grant money, funds from Steele County and a private memorial donation honoring Alex and Levi (Steward) Bauer made the project possible. The memorial funds from the Bauer family specifically helped provide three ADA picnic tables, one ADA grill for the park and an ADA water fountain with an included "doggy drinker."
Because of the project needed to be completed by the end of October, and the playground equipment was not scheduled to arrive until the beginning of the month, the time frame for a sizable project was considerably tight. To complete the project, several Lowe's employees from the local store worked alongside parks and rec staff to remove the old playground equipment.
"This project in particular means a lot to me because when I was a kid I got to be a part of building a new playground in my own community on the Iron Range," said Matt McLaughlin, assistant store manager of the Owatonna Lowe's. "That park meant so much to me, I grew up with it and have so lots of fond memories … having kids make memories here for many, many years to come is really an awesome thing."
"I know we are a big box retailer and the money came from the corporation, but we're really glad we got a chance to be involved here and build something here in Owatonna," he continued. "We are a big box, but we like to be a hometown store and help build our community."
Surprise guest of the event was 10-year-old Verlin Gilbertson, of Ellendale, who showered the city and Lowe's with gratitude in providing another place for him to have unorganized, pure fun.
"I'm so happy that I get to play here," Gilbertson said.