Owatonna school district officials shared information about the upcoming Nov. 3 operating levy referendum in a public information meeting on Monday.
On Election Day, the school district is asking taxpayers for continued funding and a phased-in increase with two referendum questions on the ballot. The first question will ask voters to renew the district's operating levy, which is set to expire in June. The second question asks voters for a phased-in increase to the levy in 2022 and 2025.
“Make sure you are flipping the ballot over when you're voting because I know that some of the local races, in addition to the levy referendum are on page two of the back side on the ballot,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said at the meeting.
There weren't any public comments or questions about the levy at the meeting.
District officials have called it a "renewal and reinvestment" in Owatonna schools and have consistently pushed the idea that strong schools create strong communities. On Monday, Elstad reiterated the poll results about the district in 2018, including that 91% of respondents said they were receiving a good value from the money invested in the public school system.
The community has trusted the district with its current levy funds over the last seven years, and the district kept its promises by balancing the budget every year and maintaining a reasonable fund balance allowing for unexpected expenses, Elstad said.
The community approved a bond last year to build the new high school. However, bonds are for constructing new buildings or repairing current buildings, whereas levies are for funding operation costs.
“We’ve also kept our promise because when we passed a bond referendum last November, we shared with the community that more than likely we were going to receive a very attractive interest rate, but at the time we hadn’t projected that interest rate would be at 4%,” Elstad said. The district sold its bonds in February for 2.4% thus saving the taxpayers $25 million.
The majority of education funding comes from the state and federal dollars, local sources make up the remaining 18%, according to the Owatonna Public Schools Finance Facts website.
However, state funding for education has not kept up with inflation or the increasing cost of education, according to Amanda Heilman, the district's director of finance and operations. Thus they are turning toward local sources of funding. Had inflation kept pace since 2003, Owatonna Public Schools would have received an additional $3 million last school year alone. The funding gap continues to grow, Heilman says.
“And as we move forward, we envision that (state funding) may not increase significantly as the state is obviously facing a $4.7 billion deficit,” Heilman said.
Mandated academic and support programs cost the Owatonna district about $7 million more than the district receives each year from the state and federal governments, Heilman says.
If voters do not approve the two requests, the district will lose $2.5 million per year, forcing the district to cut these programs and services, according to the district. The district has already cut over $2 million dollars in a “shared approach,” as previously reported. If passed, the district will still make a combined $5.25 million in cuts over the next three years.
Owatonna’s operating levy is lower than other schools in the Big Nine School Districts, with the exception of Mankato and Austin. However, Austin is still going out for an operating levy this fall, according to Heilman.
“All school districts are seeing those funding pressures increase and we’re all needing to come together to find a solution,” Heilman said.
Heilman highlighted the district’s unassigned fund balance, pointing out that because the district is at the end of its levy cycle the district is projected to fall below the ideal 8 to 10% goal allotted for financial stability, cash flow and unexpected expenses.
The second referendum question requests a phased-in increase in the district’s operating levy in 2022 and 2025. The tax increase is about $10 per month on the average priced home of $175,000. Recognizing the economic conditions right now, school officials said they wanted to be respectful to the taxpayers, thus phasing in the levy.
The funding would maintain quality programming, appropriate class sizes and career/technical opportunities for students for years to come, according to the district. Passing question two is dependent on if voters pass the first question.
“And what this essentially would do for us, it would bring in $1.6 million in additional revenue in 2022 to 2024 and another $1.6 million in 2025 to 2031,” Heilman said, adding that it would create financial stability for the district.
More information can be found on the levy website (www.isd761.org/levy), including a tax impact calculator where residents can enter their information to calculate their expected tax impact. Video of Monday’s presentation can be found at www.wearelivetoday.com/ohs-information-session.