With a large rice paper scroll sprawled out on the floor, and a foot on either side of the canvas, Dee Teller reaches down with her large sumi-e paint brush and paints while walking the length of the scroll.
Teller of Faribault is known around the world for her paintings and calligraphy using the ancient traditions of sumi-e brush painting.
Teller is most famous for her horse paintings, several of which are included in the Owatonna Arts Center's new "Escape Artists" exhibit, open until Nov. 22. Some of her other mixed media and drawing pieces are also featured in the exhibit.
She began her journey in sumi-e brush painting at a workshop in Duluth in 1986. Two instructors were visiting from the China Academy of Arts in Hangzhou, China. Recognizing Teller’s talent, they encouraged her to visit China.
“They said, 'Dee, you have to come to China,'” Teller said.
An impromptu art sale was held at the OAC to raise money to travel to China. Teller marked down the price of her art and struck up some deals with people willing to give money to her travel fund.
Teller studied in China in the summer of 1987, later under the mentorship of Lok Tok, a well known horse painter. This is where she met her roommate Marsha VanBuskirk and created a lifelong bond. After returning home, the two women and Theresa Harsma of Owatonna founded the Escape Artists group and began hosting retreats.
The Escape Artists' first retreat together was at the Anderson Center in Red Wing and the collective has grown to include more regional artists. Its goal is to encourage others, build relationships and create open minds, according to Teller. Each artist brings their own art medium and project to the retreat.
“Nobody did exactly the same thing ... it became a collaborative meeting,” Teller said.
She was invited back by China’s Ministry of Culture in 1992 to compete in an international competition, where she took home third place out of 6,000 sumi-e brush painters. On her third trip to China in 2009, she led and taught a group of artists for 24 days while they traveled across China. She says she has won seven national awards for her horse paintings and two for her calligraphy.
Although Teller lives in Faribault now, she taught art to hundreds of elementary school students in Owatonna and the area for nearly three decades.
She said she was always into art, but didn’t have the opportunity to take a formal art lesson until her freshman year of college as she had grown up in a small town in South Dakota.
“When I taught elementary art, I told my kids you all have a chance to be better than Mrs. Teller because I didn't really have an official art lesson,” she said with a laugh.
The Escape Artists exhibit’s reception will be held Nov. 1 at the OAC. Teller says community members are also invited to celebrate her 80th birthday at the reception complete with cupcakes.
“And everybody that comes gets a free postcard of my art,” she added.
Dee Teller's approach to her work
“The primary thing about Asian brush painting is ink, generally it's on rice paper, which is thin like tissue paper,” Teller said.
Another important aspect of sumi-e brush painting is the use of negative space. Teller points out that unlike other types of painting, white spaces are a special part of the painting. “Flying white” is the technique where the brush bristles are applied with low pressure and in a quick manner, thus leaving behind negative space.
“You look at the excitement of the black ink, however your empty spaces are every bit as important and that something that we never talk about in America,” Teller said.
Her favorite part is adding the final details with the seal, because she finally gets to see how her piece developed. Like a stamp, a design is carved into a stone, dipped into red ink and applied to the rice paper. The designs often use ancient scripts. Some of the seals Teller uses represent eternal beauty, friendship and her Chinese name Ding Teller.
In Asian brush painting there isn’t much room for error. If a mistake is made, the piece is either changed later or thrown away, Teller said. Adding more ink to an already-painted area to darken existing lines is incorrect, according to the traditional painting technique.
“Because you lose the energy and the spontaneity of the piece,” Teller said.