OWATONNA — As a part of Owatonna’s first National Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the Owatonna Area Business Development Center will be inducting its first class into its new Hall of Fame, recognizing powerhouse entrepreneurs of both yesterday and today.
Among those to be honored is Harry Wenger, beloved music teacher turned entrepreneur when he founded Wenger Corporation and arguably one of the most famous names to come out of Owatonna, where he was known as the city's own “Music Man.”
While Wenger first gained local notoriety as the band, orchestra, and choir director for Owatonna public schools from 1936 to 1946, his career as an entrepreneur began in 1947 when he took a leave of absence from his position as director of music to found the Wenger Corporation, then known as Wenger Music Equipment Company, a project that began in the basement of his home. He returned to teaching in 1950 and continued to teach for several years while also running his new company.
The first big break for the company came with Wenger’s sousaphone chair invention, allowing students to better support the bulky instrument. From there, Wenger expanded to manufacture everything from chairs and music stands to acoustic curtains, orchestra platforms, and portable stages. Today, the company’s products are used worldwide in schools, concert halls, and sports arenas.
According to Wenger Corp., Wenger’s entrepreneurial drive was fueled by his passion for teaching music. While he was able to build the local programs into national award winners, he was always bothered by the lack of good equipment. Therefore, when his students or classes needed something, Wenger took it upon himself to invent and build it.
Though Wenger Corporation struggled through the early years — including having to rebuild after a devastating fire in 1954 — the company traveled from Wenger’s basement, to an old horse barn, to the local fairgrounds, and finally to the full-scale manufacturing facility where it stands today. The business also expanded the marketing of the products with catalogs and direct mail, and by 1964 there were over 40 products in the company’s catalog — the same year the business celebrated its first million-dollar year.
Wenger served as president of Wenger Corporation from 1953 to 1970, then serving as the chairman of the board until 1983. Among the many awards and honors he received throughout his career were the Distinguished Service Award from the Minnesota Music Educators Association, the Edwin Franko Goldman Award from the American School Band Director’s Association, and the Gold Key Distinguished Service Award from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Outside of his own business, Wenger served on the boards of Vandercock College of Music, Owatonna Foundation, Owatonna First National Bank, and the Minnesota Orchestra. He was also a past president of the Music Industry Council.
Today, the Wenger Corporation employs more than 500 manufacturing, marketing, and sales professionals and offers about 600 products internationally. The company is recognized as a leader in the music equipment industry and has been able to expand into a variety of markets such as performing arts, rental and production, and broadcast and entertainment.
“Wenger is a classic American success story,” the Wenger Corporation website reads. “For over 70 years, this has been a place where good people have put hard work behind good ideas. A place where quality counts and products are built to last. And most importantly, a place that helps bring music to the lives of people everywhere.”
All thanks to one, local music man.
Wenger will be officially inducted into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, at Owatonna Public Utilities. The other inductees include C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, Bob Ayers of FoamCraft Packaging, Inc., James Martineau of Viracon, and Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International.