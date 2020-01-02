OWATONNA — With the holidays behind us, it’s time for Owatonna to look forward to their next big celebration: the second annual Bold & Cold winter festival.
With the inaugural event almost being canceled in 2019 — first due to a lack of snow and a second time due to its being too cold — the Owatonna Parks and Recreation department is excited to announce that the five-day festival will be returning, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The festival will include a hockey tournament, family ice fishing, Crazy Days, a medallion hunt, the snow sculpture contest, and more coinciding with the annual Winter Weekend Out.
“Winter Weekend Out has been going on for quite a few years, maybe even 10,” said Jessica Abrahams with Parks and Rec. “It’s a nice way to get out in the winter and enjoy some winter activities having fun outdoors when most people are used to being cooped up.”
The weekend schedule for the festival goes as follows:
Friday, Jan. 24:
• Free Admission to West Hills Fitness Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gymnasium, walking track, cardio room, and weight room will all be open for free to the public.
• Family Open Swim time from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Owatonna Middle School. As an opportunity for families to come and enjoy swim time together, there will be two lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times. The cost is $2 per person.
Saturday, Jan. 25:
• Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers beginning at 11:00am. Teams of up to six players with a minimum of four with a $30 entry fee per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd places will be awarded.
• Fat Bike/Hok Ski Demo at Kaplan’s Woods from 10 a.m. to noon. Fat Bikes and Hok Skis will be provided by Straight River Sports for anyone to try out along the walking trails.
• 2020 iGames from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the West Hills Social Commons will be open to the public. Games will include Wii bowling and tennis, bags and billiards.
• Free Tennis at the West Hills Tennis Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tennis Pro Colan Surratt will be available with limited space.
• Rock on Ice at Morehouse from 6 p.m. to -8 p.m., promising to be a full blown family dance part on ice.
Sunday, Jan. 26:
• Family Ice Fishing at Lake Kohlmier from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Limited equipment and bait will be provided and holes will be pre-drilled for fishing. The event is free and open to the public.
Also returning to for the second year will be the snow sculpture competition in Central Park, with prizes being awarded for first and second place. Abrahams said that teams are encouraged to sign up by Jan. 17, with two teams already registered and ready to go.
“The team that won last year is returning and planning on making a dragon, which looks really cool,” Abrahams said. “This is a cool idea for businesses, sports teams, maybe some art students from the high school, or organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters to enjoy doing together as a group.”
The Bold & Cold committee provides the snow blocks — with a bulk of it coming from the Lake Kohlmeir beach — for each sculpture team. The only materials allowed in the competition are the snow, water, and ice from the competition site. Coloring of the snow is prohibited. Teams will have from Wednesday, Jan. 22, to noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, to finish their sculptures.
In the case of inclement weather, Abrahams stated that they will do their best to reschedule Bold & Cold events rather than cancel. Updates will be posted regularly on the Bold & Cold Facebook page and at BoldColdOwatonna.com.