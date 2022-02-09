Music is a part of everyday life, and the history of music is rich within Steele County and surrounding areas. With the "Steele County Makes Music" exhibit opening at the Steele County History Center next week, a beloved children’s event series is also returning next month — also centered around music.
The SCHS History Detectives program is getting a slight makeover this year after not being able to run due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.
MaryAnne Higgins, events director for SCHS, said the program has been slightly reconfigured compared to previous events to include different age groups in their programming. Each History Detectives event will have a theme and two sessions on two days for kids ages 2 to 5, and the second group for kids ages 5 to 10.
“For the first event we will focus on music,” Higgins said. “This is for the parents and the kids, and will focus on the value of music in brain development for the little ones, and for the older kids they’ll be able to explore folk songs and folk dancing.”
Children and their parents will be able to get involved with music through dancing, playing and learning about instruments through interactive learning, musical performances, crafting and games. Parents will also be provided with information and materials to bring home to further their musical learning outside of the museum.
According to the united Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, exposure to music early on and throughout a child's life has many benefits. Music has the power to improve moods in young children and reduce stress levels, and the different moods of music has shown children are better able to get in touch with their emotions.
Studies have also shown that listening to music impacts the developing brains of children, and making music has an even more powerful effect. The UNICEF website states that making music, even if it's done by simply banging a wooden spoon on pots and pans in the kitchen, has the ability to improve a child’s fine motor skills by being able to grip an object. Several parts of the brain are activated when engaging in musical activities and “develops a bridge between the two hemispheres of the brain.”
“Music absolutely has an impact on brain development in kids,” said Andrea Marshall, public health educator for Steele County Public Health. “There’s many studies that support this. The impacts on the brain are many, from learning emotional skills and even math and language skills.”
Marshall also said music has been shown to have a positive effect on patients in the later stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, who have a hard time recalling their close friends and family.
“Putting music on from their younger years when they were in their prime for listening to music has a huge impact on their emotions,” Marshall said. “It's interesting how so many components of our brains respond to music, and it stays with us forever.”
The next themes for the History Detectives event will be learning about pioneering and history of the 19th century. All activities and games will be age appropriate for each group.
The musical version of the History Detectives will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Steele County History Center located at 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna. The events are free to attend, but those interested in attending are asked to make a reservation by calling the History Center at 507-451-1420 to ensure enough supplies will be available.