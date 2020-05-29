Owatonna police are asking the public's for help with an investigation involving a man who reportedly fired a gun at two people Thursday afternoon.
The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 867 Willowbrook St. NE.
According to a release from the Owatonna Police Department, a witness reported seeing a vehicle parked on Willowbrook Street with three people standing around the car. The witness reported a a man pulled out a black handgun and fired the handgun at a male and female. The male and female victims in this case have not been identified or reported the incident.
No injuries have been reported in this incident and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged the Owatonna Police Department at 507-774-7207.