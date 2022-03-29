An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a female victim, before resisting arrest and kicking a police officer.
Nereus Roberto Montemayor, Jr., 33, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with one count of threats of violence, a felony. He is also facing two gross misdemeanor charges for assaulting a peace officer and obstructing the legal process, and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place early Saturday morning at East School Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified of a past action domestic assault incident where the victim identified Montemayor as the suspect. The victim reportedly told police she was laying down in the bedroom when Montemayor came in and began hitting her with closed fists and kicking her. At one point, Montemayor allegedly pulled the victim off the bed onto the floor by her hair and tried to prevent her from leaving. The victim said Montemayor threatened to kill her, according to the report.
Court documents show police photographed injuries on the victim, including scratch marks and bruising on her arms and multiple bumps on her head.
Montemayor was reportedly located at the apartment and resisted arrest. According to court records, Montemayor purposefully hit his head on the hood of the squad car and kicked one officer in the knee twice.
Montemayor was previously convicted in 2019 for misdemeanor terroristic threats in Texas.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.