An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after law enforcement responded to a noise complaint at his residence earlier this week.
Duane Reginald Bostic, 29, was charged Wednesday in Steele County Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. The charges follow an incident that occurred at Bostic’s Owatonna residence on Monday night.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Bostic’s address for a noise complaint and possible domestic. The caller told dispatchers that they could hear arguing and items being thrown around.
At the residence, Bostic told deputies he had been arguing with the victim and admitted to throwing things. Deputies reported the victim appeared visibly upset, but would not respond when asked what happened. Bostic eventually became agitated and asked the deputies to leave, according to the report.
A short time later, the victim called dispatch and requested to speak with the deputies. The victim told them the argument began earlier in a park and continued on the drive home. When the victim pulled over, Bostic allegedly slammed their head on the steering wheel and began hitting the victim on the right side of their face. When the victim exited the vehicle Bostic followed and punched them with a closed fist on the left side of the face. Deputies noted swelling on the left side of the victim’s face, according to court documents.
Bostic has several previous felony convictions on record including a 2019 felony domestic assault conviction in Wadena County and a 2016 felony domestic assault conviction in Sherburne County.
Bostic’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 14.