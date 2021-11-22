For their second meeting, those responsible with determining the fate of the current high school were given and up close and personal experience.
Some members of the Existing Owatonna High School Citizens Task Force were able to tour the building and gain insight and a deeper understanding of the issues within the structure and how this will influence potential solutions that will soon be discussed.
“They now have enough background about the building and can set their focus on discussing a solution,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. “They still have a lot of deliberating to do.”
The next step for the Task Force is to dig into the solutions proposed by the district and those submitted through the Engage Owatonna website. With only $11 million to work with, this is no small task for the 25 members of the task force.
Due to the fact that this money is dedicated for district use, some ideas that have been submitted aren’t able to be considered, and others would most likely require more funding than what is available.
The Task Force does have the option to seek out potential partnerships with outside organizations and businesses, but according to Bob Olson, facilities and infrastructure manager, those options have not come up in discussion at the meetings yet.
Partners from Wold Architects are working closely with the group to ensure the ideas they come up with are financially feasible.
Elstad said that small groups of members gathered to discuss ideas, opinions and what they learned from the tour of the building and continuing these discussions are part of the next steps towards the task force compiling a presentation for the board.
According to the ideal timeline, the task force should have a presentation ready for the board by the end of January or early February. Elstad said that so far, he feels confident they will be prepared.
“Everyone is working hard after laying the groundwork during these first two meetings,” Olson said. “For the next meeting they’ll really be diving into ideas to include in the presentation for the board.”
Condition of the school
Prior to the new high school bond referendum being voted on and ultimately passed in 2019, a similar task force was created to assess the needs of the district. When this group of task force members toured the existing high school, many commented on the outdatedness of the building, a foul smell and the obvious safety hazards that lingered throughout the building.
In a 2018 story in the People's Press, Olson spoke about the state of the science wing, which is one area set to be demolished, saying not much had been done with the building since the 1960s. In that same story, an associate with Wold Architects said the entire building had issues with ventilation and the “building is obviously a reflection of its age.”
Equipment that is housed in the industrial wing of the school are outdated and aren’t able to adequately prepare the students for a modern workforce. The locker rooms are another issue, as ventilation is poor and space is at a premium, according to Sal Bagley, an associate from Wold Architects. Additionally, the girls locker room is roughly half the size of the boys locker room, which is a Title IX violation because females are supposed to be allotted similar space as males.
Olson stated major issues regarding the cafeteria is that it’s underground so students generally spill out of it into other areas of the building to eat.
The next Current OHS Citizens Task Force meeting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.